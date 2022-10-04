The Block: Sarah-Jane’s plan to sabotage ‘dodgy dealers’ Omar and Oz with financial audit backfires

<!–

They have been called up for their ‘dodgy deal’ on The Block.

But Western Sydney’s best friends Omar and Oz had their last laugh this week after being cleared by a financial audit overseen by host Scott Cam.

The couple had been accused of breaking the rules by buying heavily discounted fixtures – including a baby grand piano – and using friends and family as free labor.

Tom and Sarah-Jane from House 1 had called up for the audit last week after watching Omar and Oz race through the match.

All teams agreed to a financial inspection of the entire site, and to everyone’s surprise, Omar and Oz escaped unharmed.

In an ironic twist, Tom and Sarah-Jane were the only team to break free.

The investigation found that Sarah-Jane, 30, had used her Channel Nine credit card to purchase cigarettes.

The team’s credit cards may only be used to purchase supplies, furniture, and other items essential to their builds.

She later agreed to refund the money, and it’s believed the network is cracking down on credit card use for future seasons.

Omar told TV week: ‘We can only think that the others were threatened by us because we were doing so well. We had the feeling that they were trying to reach us.

“But the audit cleared us—which we knew would happen—and the finger-pointing Sarah-Jane had to pay back money she was used to with cigarettes.”

Sarah-Jane said of her rule violation, “I went to the shops and left my wallet at home, so I used the Block card.

“I told Treasury I would pay them back and they said, ‘No problems,’ and that was it!”