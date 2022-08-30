The Block rocked by CHEATING scandal after Sharon and Ankur guess wine recipe and win $50k in prizes

<!–

Sharon and Ankur of The Block were accused of Googling a wine recipe to win $50k in prizes at a winemaking challenge on Tuesday night.

The drama unfolded when teams were taken by helicopter to Levantine Hill Estate, where they were asked to recreate the winery’s 2015 Samantha’s Paddock blend.

Despite the teams struggling to get the blend right, Sharon and Ankur managed to create a nearly identical blend in just 10 minutes.

Suspicions were raised after the challenge when Omar came to the helicopter to tell Ryan and Rachel that he was told the blend was nearly perfect.

The move prompted Ryan to ask Ankur about the blend, saying, ‘Mate, I went to taste your wine, it tasted so close.’

“Yes, because I’m angry,” Ankur replied, trying to take the sting out of the comments.

Ryan kept looking, asking him how he managed to put together the identical blend so quickly.

“When 2015 came out, I drank it every day in Covid,” Ankur retorted.

Sharon then chimed in, saying that Levantine Hill sponsored Estate Fashion Week, giving her some freebies.

“They sponsored Fashion Week and we got them all,” Sharon said. “I liked going to 10 different shows and each time they gave me two bottles.”

After the conversation ended, Sharon and Ankur gave each other a wink.

“Smart,” Ankur said, pointing to himself. “Yes, it’s all you honey,” Sharon replied.

In an on-camera piece, Ryan made his allegations clear.

“I thought Sharon and Anks should have googled the recipe,” Ryan said, clearly irritated.

‘I wanted to know how close they were and I Googled, and it [the recipe] came straight up. These guys must have googled it,” he added.

Ryan said the pair were so confident after the challenge.

“It must have been a quick Google search,” he finished.

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday