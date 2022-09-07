The Block: rivals throw their support behind Ankur and Sharon after walk off

The Block teams gathered on Wednesday night to support Sharon and Ankur after nearly leaving the series in tense scenes.

The rival teams were confused after the pair failed to show up Friday night and wondered where they were.

“They had a bit of a bad day today,” host Scott Cam said. The builders are not happy about it. They’re not happy with their builder.’

Block’s rivals backed Ankur and Sharon on Wednesday night after the couple “ran away from the site” and threatened to stop the show. Here: Scott Cam

Despite the stiff competition, the others offered their support when Shelley Craft said she wanted the Blockheads to “gather around them.”

“They don’t really listen to us. So if you can all be there for them and try to lift them up a little bit,” she said.

Rachel and Ryan said they were sorry the couple was suffering.

“It was a shame Sharon and Anks weren’t there to have a little laugh,” Ryan said. “They probably need that and I feel like we’re the kind of people they probably need right now,” he added. Here: Ryan and Rachel

Omar and Oz added that it would have been nice if they had joined the drinks.

"Just to let them know that we're all going through a rough time on The Block, I don't think it's easy to deliver rooms week after week," Omar said. Here with Oz (right)

“I think to let them know that we’re all going through a rough time on The Block, it’s not easy to deliver rooms week after week,” he said.

Dylan and Jenny added that it was “especially hard” for the couple, as they’d never done anything like The Block before.

Before Oz was done, “We have five houses. We are a Block family and we need to support each other.”

Dylan and Jenny (pictured) added that it was “especially hard” for the couple, as they’d never done anything like The Block before

The supportive comments come after a tearful Sharon and Ankur left the set of The Block and threatened to quit the show after a tense “welfare check” at their home by host Scott.

During the heated scenes, the pressure became too much for the couple and they drove away from their home in a van.

The couple had a tense argument with both Scott and Shelley Craft about their “attitude” – and it didn’t end well.

Sharon and Ankur were missing from Friday night drinks at The Block

“I think we just stopped, f**k it,” Ankur said to Sharon as they boarded a work bus.

“I can’t believe they did that to us. Nobody cares about us here,” Sharon added.

Sharon then ripped the Go-Pro camera off the dash as they drove offsite and the pair did not return at the end of the episode.

The drama unfolded after they were questioned about their “attitude” by Scott and Shelley after weeks of infighting.

“The first few weeks have been super overwhelming for me personally, I’ve cried every day that I’m here,” replied Sharon.

A grumpy Scott said he needed a “change of attitude” because “the people around them weren’t happy,” including their builders and merchants.

Scott told Ankur: “[You said to Sharon] Don’t worry, seven more weeks of this nonsense and we can get out of this hell.’

He continued: ‘Mate, no one is keeping you here. You can go whenever you want. Nobody keeps you here. This is not mandatory.’

Sharon fired back, saying the pair “don’t want to quit,” but had encountered “difficult challenges to navigate.”

The pair had a run-in with Shelley Craft and Scott Cam (both pictured), who told the pair they needed an attitude adjustment

“I’m tired of crying about it. I’m not being disrespectful, but there’s a lot of defensiveness about us feeling the way we feel. And that we should just be so damn grateful that we’re here,” she said.

‘We are not traditions. We do our best to perform as well as possible. We’ve had problems with our own team. We’ve had problems outside. There are no problems with the participants.’

Scott said the couple were asked to clear the trash from the front of their house, but it had been sitting there for four days.

He also told that Ankur did not help the traditionals who struggled to hang the TV and mirror and just “lay on the carpet watching”.

“I’ve been painting all day,” Ankur retorted.

‘It’s not fair. It is an unrealistic human expectation to work 72 hours. Liam works hard too, but he’s going home,” Sharon added.

“We’re still doing stuff here. We don’t sit on our ass and do nothing. We do our best.’

Sharon Dramatically Rips The Camera Off The Dash While Driving After The Tense Argument That Caused Them To Leave The Block

Sharon said the couple felt their reputation was “dragged through the dirt” before Scotty offered some advice.

“I think you should regroup. Gather your whole gang. Let’s all start over and start over,” he said.

The Block continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine