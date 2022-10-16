The Block: Rachel and Ryan Carr receive a small payout in real estate agent dispute

Rachel and Ryan Carr of The Block have been awarded $760 by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal after they became embroiled in a dispute with a real estate agent.

The couple originally demanded $5,392 for a claim of negligence against Britney Kraus, director of Assured Real Estate, after saying they lost money on unclaimed rent.

They told the rental watchdog that Ms. Kraus had not informed the couple about an expired landlord insurance policy, reports news.com.au.

The tribunal awarded the money to the Sutherland Shire couple after finding that Kraus “had failed to act with due care and skill and violated the guarantees offered by Australian consumer law in its services to customers.”

However, the Tribunal said that Kraus had not violated local consumer laws by her failure to take redress action against a tenant on behalf of the Carrs’ over unpaid rent.

In a statement to NCA NewsWire, Kraus said the matter had been discussed with Ryan.

‘We have sent an email’ [to Ryan Carr]Kraus said, “…to the sense of, “Ryan, as discussed on the phone, you don’t want our agency paying your landlord insurance because you’re looking for a better provider.”

“So we didn’t pay his policy.”

It comes after Mrs. Kraus said: her agency had received more than 170 complaints in five years for being “unfairly” targeted by “internet trolls.”

She criticized NSW Fair Trading for putting her business under strict compliance controls last week.

Since 2017, her real estate agency has been the subject of 171 complaints to Fair Trading, both from tenants and landlords.

During the same period, a further 91 complaints were filed specifically against Ms. Kraus.

An investigation by NSW Fair Trading found that her agency failed to file rental bonds, failed to complete the trust account trial balances and violated the code of conduct – all of which she was fined.

Further complaints to Fair Trading alleged that it withheld rental income from landlords, withheld delivery documents, and failed to pay water and strata bills, among other findings.

However, Ms. Kraus claims that the investigation did not take into account a supposedly malicious Facebook group of disgruntled customers.

Meanwhile, Rachel and Ryan’s five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on The Block is expected to sell at auction this season for more than $4 million.

On Saturday, November 6, the five renovated homes in Gisborne South, Victoria, will go up for auction.