The Block quitters Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull HANG UP on Fitzy and Wippa

The Block ‘Quitters’ Have Been Accused Of Slamming The Phone During A Radio Interview With Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa this week.

According to Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, the controversial couple picked up the phone for a radio interview about their controversial departure from The Block, only to hang up moments later.

Fitzy and Wippa recalled the incident Thursday during an interview with Scott Cam, host of The Block, who claims he was caught off guard by the departure of Elle and Joel just two days after filming.

The Block quitters have been accused of slamming the phone during a radio interview with Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa this week. Pictured LR Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli,

“We called them yesterday, Scotty, we can’t even play the audio because there’s nothing to play,” Wippa told Scott.

Elle picked up the phone and said, “This is Joel’s phone.” And I said, “Hello Elle, we’re looking for Joel, it’s Fitzy & Wippa here,” Fitzy explained.

He continued, “And then Joel comes in and says, ‘Hello, how are you?” And we introduced ourselves again and then, scared, he was gone. He hung up. He’s not a fan of the show.”

Fitzy and Wippa recalled the incident Thursday during an interview with Scott Cam, host of The Block, who claims he was caught off guard by the departures of Elle (right) and Joel (left) just two days after filming.

“He hung up. He’s not a fan of the show,” Wippa (pictured) said of Joel

Fashion blogger Elle, 36, and retired AFL player Joel, 37, were meant to star in The Block’s upcoming ‘Tree Change’ season, but only stopped filming for two days.

The couple decided to leave after Joel’s mother suffered a nasty fall, reportedly breaking her coccyx and breaking her wrist in the process.

According to reports at the time, they initially tried to stay on the show but left after they “couldn’t get a definitive answer” from producers as to whether Joel could “come and go” from the construction site in Gisborne to his ailing mother in Adelaide. .

Fashion blogger Elle, 36, and retired AFL player Joel, 37, were meant to star in The Block’s upcoming ‘Tree Change’ season, but only stopped shooting for two days

Scott Cam (pictured) has never been shy about publicly criticizing the pair for leaving, telling Fizy and Wippa that their decision caused “chaos” on set

However, The Block’s executive producer Julian Cress has since disputed this, telling the Herald Sun that Joel and Elle “never” made such a request.

Scott has never been shy about publicly criticizing the pair for leaving, telling Fizy and Wippa that their decision caused “chaos” on set.

‘We had a promo day’ [the day Elle and Joel left]. It was a Saturday morning, we had 50 or 60 people coming from Sydney, you know, a whole crew of trucks and everything,” the Nine personality recalled.

Earlier on Thursday, Scott told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the pair hadn’t told producers about the AFL star’s ailing mother before fleeing the series’ set.

‘You will know how big a promo day is. It’s huge and it goes on all day long. And we are missing two participants. So we had to re-record a lot of things. And it was really chaos.’

Earlier on Thursday, Scott shared: The Kyle and Jackie O reveal that the pair didn’t tell the producers about the AFL star’s ailing mother before fleeing the series’ set.

He said The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to accommodate the couple’s visit to see Joel’s mother, who had injured herself in a nasty fall at her Adelaide home, as she were informed of the situation.

He said The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to accommodate the couple’s visit to see Joel’s mother, who had injured herself in a nasty fall at her Adelaide home, as she were made aware of the situation

“They didn’t mention the sick mother to us. If they had told us to visit my mother, of course family comes first. We would have flown and flown them back to Adelaide,” said the old host.

“They spoke to our producer and said they’ve decided that The Block isn’t on the brand for them. It was chaos.’

Scott went on to say that Elle also insisted on bringing “a lot of designer outfits” for filming, despite a strict dress code.

‘You have to wear the signalling’ [workwear] and the boots [Elle] had a lot of outfits there ready to go,” he said.

Their departure from The Block will be a major storyline in the first few episodes of the new season, which premieres on Channel Nine and 9Now on Sunday, August 7.