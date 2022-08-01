The Block quitters Elle and Joel ‘ran off in the middle of the night with NO explanation’

Scott Cam has accused ‘resigners’ Joel Patfull and Elle Ferguson of fleeing The Block in the middle of the night and not explaining their departure.

Fashion blogger Elle, 36, and retired AFL player Joel, 37, were destined to star in The Block’s upcoming ‘Tree Change’ season but needed shooting after just two days.

The Sydney couple later claimed they needed to visit Joel’s mother, who had injured herself in a nasty fall at her Adelaide home.

Scott has since dismissed the team’s apology, saying: news.com.au that although Joel’s mother injured herself before filming began, this was not the excuse they gave for throwing in the towel.

In fact, he claims, they gave no apology at all.

“They gave us no reason why they left. They never told us about visiting their sick mother,” the old host said on Tuesday.

‘In fact we flew them to Adelaide before The Block started for a week, and put them in a hotel so they could see [Joel’s mother]and they came back and said everything is fine,” he added.

‘They never spoke to us’ [about quitting]; they just left in the middle of the night.’

Scott claimed the couple “never mentioned ‘Joel’s sick mother’ in the 48 hours before they left, or after they left.”

Speak with TV week on Monday, Scott also insisted that The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to see the couple’s visit to Joel’s mother, had they been made aware of the situation.

“Of course family comes first on The Block – we’ve stopped production before when people have had family emergencies,” he said.

“And of course I didn’t mean that anyone would visit their sick mother… It was because they hadn’t given us a reason.”

The couple put down tools in April — just two days after filming and after the first challenge — after Joel’s mom Trish broke her neck in a fall at her Adelaide home.

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.

He told TV tonight: ‘We had a 48 hour challenge to choose the house you get and they broke down after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.’

“Forty-five thousand people have signed up to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys kept going and just couldn’t keep up with the pace after 48 hours,” he continued.

‘Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Try it! It’s p**s bad.’

As reported by TV weekScott also recently told the other contestants that Elle and Joel were leaving because the show wasn’t “on brand” for them as Sydney influencers.

He also said they had complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

The couple made the difficult decision to leave Channel Nine’s renovation show two days after filming, after Joel’s mother suffered the nasty fall.

The former footy star’s mother reportedly broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist.

They initially tried to stay on the show but left after they “couldn’t get a definitive answer” from the producers or Joel could “come and go” from the construction site in Gisborne to visit his ailing mother in South Australia.

Elle later posted a cryptic message on Instagram: “Wherever you are in the world. Whatever you do. Family always comes first.’

A spokesperson for Nine confirmed their departure to Daily Mail Australia, saying: ‘Over the weekend we were surprised to see one of our new entrant teams depart from The Block a few days before filming for the upcoming season.

“We wish them all the best for the future and are excited to cast two new Aussies for the opportunity of a lifetime on The Block. The Block Tree Change will be broadcast later this year as planned.’

Their departure from The Block will be a major storyline in the first few episodes of the new season, which premieres on Channel Nine and 9Now on Sunday, August 7.