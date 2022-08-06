The Block quitters Elle and Joel hit back at Nine amid claims the show wasn’t ‘on brand’ for them

Close associates of Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull have hit back at Channel Nine after the couple sensationally left The Block earlier this year.

The pair made national headlines over claims that they left the show after just 48 hours for “p**s bad” reasons.

Elle, an influencer and tanning entrepreneur, and Joel, a retired AFL player, laid down tools in April — just two days after filming — after his mother Trish broke her neck in a fall at her home.

According to The Daily Telegraphsources close to the couple say the pair “believe they have been used to spark interest for Sunday night’s premiere” and claim Nine “stretched the truth” surrounding their departure.

According to the publication, their “camp” insisted there was more to it.

“(Nine) need this season to work as there is a lot at stake,” a source said.

“Elle and Joel were the most talked-about talent on the show and they don’t have them anymore, so they have yet to find a way to include them in their promos.”

They added: “It’s clear what Nine’s tactics are and, to be fair, it works for them.”

Sources hit back at a number of claims about the couple, including that the show was not “on brand” for them.

Their “camp” said the pair were avid fans of The Block and “knew where they stood” while Elle has a degree in interior design.

Sources also said Joel’s mother’s injury was bigger than first thought and she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Sources claimed the pair met with Block’s executive producer, Julian Cress, before leaving the show.

Another claim refuted by the couple’s camp was that they found the toilet paper “too scratchy,” saying all participants felt the same.

The show’s host Scotty Cam, 59, didn’t mince words, calling their departure “un-Australian.”

He recently accused the couple of fleeing The Block in the middle of the night and gave no explanation for their departure.

He dismissed their apology, telling News.com.au that although Joel’s mother injured herself before filming began, this was not the excuse the couple gave for throwing in the towel.

Scott claimed the couple “never mentioned ‘Joel’s sick mother’ in the 48 hours before they left, or after they left.”

Scott also insisted on TV Week Monday that The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to see the couple’s visit to Joel’s mother, had they been made aware of the situation.

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.

He told TV Tonight: “We had a 48 hour challenge to pick the house you get and after 48 hours they dwindled. It’s something that’s never happened before.’

“Forty-five thousand people have signed up to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys kept going and just couldn’t keep up with the pace after 48 hours,” he continued.

‘Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Try it! It’s p**s bad.’

Scott allegedly told the other contestants that Elle and Joel were leaving because the renovation show wasn’t “on brand” for them as Bondi influencers.

He also said they had complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

Daily Mail Australia contacted both Channel Nine and Elle and Joel for comment.

Their departure from The Block will be a major storyline in the first few episodes of the new season, which premieres on Channel Nine and 9Now on Sunday, August 7.