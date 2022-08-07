The Block quitter Elle Ferguson shows off her wardrobe overflowing with designer fashion

Influencer Elle Ferguson sparked the envy of The Block viewers Sunday night when she opened the doors to her overstuffed designer wardrobe.

The Bondi glamazon, 38, gleefully gave the producers a tour of her clothing archives during the couple’s introductory scene, boasting that she worked “very hard” for her belongings.

Elle, who previously bragged to her fans about having three closets, chose to show off her “cute” wardrobe, which was filled with accessories from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Fendi and Miu Miu. .

Rows of neatly laid out designer heels lined racks of clothing and accessories.

Expensive garments were protected under plastic garment bags, while most of her accessories appeared to be in perfect condition.

“I’ll sit here if I want to relax for a bit,” the blonde explained, cooling herself with a designer hand-held fan.

Turning to a rack tightly packed with clothing, she sheepishly added, “This is quite embarrassing when you look at it that way.”

Despite how privileged she seems, Elle wanted to make it clear that she knew the value of money.

“You know, I’ve worked really, really hard for every pair of shoes. And I could buy a house, but I bought shoes and bags, so… yes!’ she boasted.

Elle, who joined The Block with her ex-AFL star fiancé Joel Patfull, has never been afraid to brag about her vast designer collection. The Daily Telegraph in July she has several closets and more than 200 pairs of shoes.

‘I think people would be surprised that I have three wardrobes. One for everyday use, one for styling and one for archives,” she told the publication.

Elle said she is meticulous about organizing her closets, saying, “Everything has a place, a specific coat hanger and is stored.”

She further described her sense of style as “eclectic,” saying that some of her favorite brands are Chanel, Balenciaga, and Levi’s.

The blonde added some of her wardrobe must-haves, including denim pieces and a blazer.

Elle is the creator of the now-defunct fashion blog They All Hate Us and recently launched her own spray tan label, the ELLE EFFECT.

However, she and her footy star fiancé Joel have been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed they were leaving The Block after just 48 hours of filming.

During Sunday’s premiere, the pair immediately annoyed other contestants with their glamorous lifestyle, including social worker Sarah Jane and her partner Tom.

Sarah Jane questioned the couple’s motives for taking part in a reality show, as the posh couple doesn’t seem to need the prize money or extra fame.

During Sunday’s premiere, the couple immediately irritated other participants with their glamorous lifestyle. Sarah Jane (pictured) and her partner Tom wondered why the ‘famous’ and ‘charged’ couple would go on a reality show

“She’s already famous with 600,000 followers on Instagram,” Sarah-Jane beamed.

“They have a lot of money. Why are you here?’ she added.

Elle and Joel would quit The Block after Joel’s mother became ill.

A war of words has since erupted after the pair were accused of leaving the show because it wasn’t “on brand” for them.

The Block continues on Channel Nine on Monday at 7.30pm.