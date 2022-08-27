The Block quitter Elle Ferguson faces yet ANOTHER major blow as she’s forced to change brand name

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elle Ferguson has taken another hit just weeks after she quit Channel Nine’s The Block.

The 36-year-old influencer was forced to make a sudden company name change for her solar line, omitting an ‘L’ from ELLEFFECT to ELEFFECT.

According to the Daily Telegramwho contacted Ferguson’s representatives, the change was prompted due to “US trademark issues about: Elle Magazine,” as the model’s brand wants to go global.

Influencer Elle Ferguson, 36, Has Taken Another Blow Weeks After Quitting Channel Nine’s The Block

It comes after speculation that Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson took issue with the company name.

The abrupt change happened in recent months, with Ferguson taking to the ELEFFECT website to address her customers.

“You may have noticed a change in our branding,” the statement read. “But don’t worry, it’s the same flawless tanning mousse, with a fresh update to our name.”

Ferguson, from Bondi Beach, owns the self-tanning business she started in 2016 after struggling to find a tanning brand she loved.

“It came from a personal desire to get a safe, sunless tan that gave the perfect golden glow,” she told FEMAIL in June.

The model was forced to make a sudden corporate name change for her solar line, omitting an ‘L’ from ELLEFFECT to ELEFFECT

Ferguson owns the self-tanning business she started in 2016 after struggling to find a business she loved

‘A natural (faux) glow that doesn’t smell like self-tanner.’

Ferguson has had several setbacks in recent weeks, most notably after she and her partner Joel Patfull, 37, left The Block within 48 hours of arriving on set.

Ferguson, who bills himself as a ‘global digital influencer and entrepreneur’, was also rejected from an in-depth investigation by the Ozo which ranked Australia’s top 100 influential online creators.

The model, which includes the shapewear line Skims by Dior and Kim Kardashian, has no less than 679,000 followers.

Ferguson has had several setbacks in recent weeks, most notably after she and her partner Joel Patfull, 37, left The Block within 48 hours of arriving on set.

Glamor couple Ferguson and Patfull packed up their tools and threw in the towel, just two days into production, leaving the cast and crew of The Block by surprise.

The couple said they were leaving because his mother Trish broke her neck in a fall at her Adelaide home.

But host Scott Cam doubted this, accusing them of fleeing the construction site in the middle of the night because the show wasn’t “on brand” for them.

He also said they had complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

The Block star was recently dropped from a new list of Australia’s biggest social media power players

The fashion influencer and her retired AFL player boyfriend have disputed this, insisting that they quit due to a legitimate family emergency.

However, Scott was not convinced by this statement and told TV Week that he hadn’t heard anything about Joel’s mother before the couple’s abrupt departure.

“Of course family comes first on The Block – we’ve stopped production before when people have had family emergencies,” he said.

“And of course I didn’t mean that anyone would visit their sick mother… It was because they hadn’t given us a reason.”