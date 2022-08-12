The Block quitter Elle Ferguson dances in $2,000 heels at Versace party as scandal unfolds

She and her AFL star fiancé Joel Patfull caused a stir in The Block when they decided to stop filming for just 48 hours.

And despite the scandal unfolding in front of the camera this week, influencer Elle Ferguson seems to have no worries in the world.

On Friday, Elle shared a video of herself dancing a storm in a pair of $2,200 heels at a glamorous Versace event in Sydney.

A message for the haters? The Block quitter Elle Ferguson blissfully danced in $2,000 heels to Beyoncé’s hit Break My Soul at a Versace party on Thursday with Rozalia Russian — as the scandal unfolds in the show

The tanning entrepreneur shows off her clipped pins in the video as she dances in a pink mini dress next to Rozalia Russian on Beyoncé’s Break My Soul.

The song has become an empowerment anthem among fans and features lyrics like, “You won’t break my soul, now I just Fall in love, and I just quit my job.”

VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE @versace thank you for a great night!!! PS most comfortable shoes EVER!!!’ Elle captioned her message.

The song has become an empowerment anthem among fans and features lyrics like: “You won’t break my soul, now I just fall in love, and I just quit my job.”

Elle was charged Tuesday with “removing negative comments,” amid social media reactions for leaving the show after just 48 hours of filming.

Fans accused the Bondi influencer of getting the damage under control after her and fiancé Joel aired a shock exit.

“You have to respect that you don’t turn off the comments,” wrote one of her followers, after which another replied: “They will just be deleted.”

While many fans took aim at the pair for leaving the abruptly abandoned show, others offered a softer take on the fiasco.

Elle was charged Tuesday with ‘removing negative comments’ amid social media reactions for leaving the show after just 48 hours of filming

“It’s her page. Why would you want rude ignorant people whose main concern is a couple leaving the Block and leaving disgusting messages.’

Others joined the chorus to defend the pair.

“Ignore the negativity. You’ve worked hard for what you’ve got… you’re clearly not a quitter! If only all Insta trolls could walk a mile in your (fantastic) shoes,” one wrote.

On Monday night, viewers finally got to see the moment when Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to leave the show.

On Monday night, viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to leave the show.

During the episode, the host, 59, was sidelined by two executive producers who revealed that the glamor influencers decided to leave after being on set for just 48 hours.

“Last night I gave you all a chance – a way out – if you thought you couldn’t make it on the show that you could leave if you wanted to,” the smoking host began.

“I didn’t think anyone would pass up an opportunity like this, but I just found out Joel and Elle are on their way to the airport.”

He added: “They have left their show. They didn’t say goodbye, they didn’t say thank you for having us. They just left.’

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.

The couple reportedly left after Joel’s mother broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist during a fall at her Adelaide home.

After their departure, Elle, 36, shared a photo on Instagram of the couple’s suitcases at Melbourne Airport.

“Wherever you are in the world, whatever you do, family always comes first,” she captioned the photo.