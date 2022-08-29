The Block on top! Channel Nine’s renovation series scores nearly one million viewers on Sunday night

<!–

The Block came out on top in the battle for Sunday’s ratings to win the title of the most-watched show of the evening.

Channel Nine’s home renovation series scored a whopping 981,000 viewers in the subway ratings.

Meanwhile, 713,000 fans in the major centers tuned in to see pop star Melody Thornton revealed as this season’s winner on Channel Ten’s The Masked Singer.

It was a big boost after the show’s grand finale initially attracted an audience of 575,000 viewers in the major centers.

Judge Dave Hughes suspected former Pussycat Dolls member was Melody in the glittering Mirrorball costume.

The Masked Singer’s strong ratings were the only good news for contentious Channel 10 on the night.

The Sunday Project underperformed in its 7pm slot, drawing just 336,000 viewers across the five subways.

On the ABC, Spicks and Specks turned out to be a winner for the national broadcaster.

Hosted by Adam Hills, the comedy panel show with music quiz attracted an impressive 520,000 fans in major metro centers.

That was a better result than Channel Seven’s much-hyped My Kitchen Rules.

The re-boot of the cooking show, which was relaunched this season with celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Nigella Lawson, scored a whopping 428,000 viewers.

Overall, Channel Nine beat the competition to win the evening with 31.7 percent of the audience, while Seven came in a distant second with 22.9 percent of the market share.

The ABC closed the evening with 19.5 percent of the audience, putting it in front of a struggling Channel 10, which controlled 18.4 percent of the market.