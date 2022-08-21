The Block Omar Slaimankhel was in the car when Mostafa Baluch cut off ankle bracelet: Channel Nine

Channel Nine has revealed that the network had no idea that one of The Block’s biggest stars was in the car with accused drug lord Mostafa Baluch when Baluch cut his anklet and fled, sparking one of Australia’s biggest manhunts.

Omar Slaimankhel, who currently stars in home renovation reality series, is said to have driven a car with Baluch in Sydney on the night of October 25 last year. The Daily Telegraph.

The two men, both Australian-Afghan, were on their way along the city’s northern beaches when the accused crime boss, who was behind bars for allegedly importing $270 million in cocaine, removed his ankle monitoring tracker in a desperate attempt. attempt to flee abroad.

He was found 16 days later by police hidden in the trunk of a Mercedes hidden in a shipping container being towed by a lorry on the NSW-Queensland border.

Mr Slaimankhel was never charged by the police in the case, with sources claiming that the former NRL player turned tradie was just a ‘mate’ of Baluch.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Mr Slaimankhel was involved in any crime or had any idea of ​​Baluch’s intent to flee Sydney.

A Nine Network spokesperson said regarding Mr. Slaimankhel that they were not aware of the bizarre circumstances before filming began.

“All contestants undergo rigorous background checks before appearing on the show and we have no knowledge of this alleged incident,” the Nine spokesperson said.

Former professional rugby player Omar Slaimankhel (left) and maintenance man Osman (Oz) are participants in The Block

Mr Slaimankhel was a professional NRL player who played five first division matches for the New Zealand Warriors in 2012.

He later signed a deal to play rugby union in Japan for the Canon Eagles.

Mr Slaimankhel returned to Australia in 2015 and signed with the Sydney Roosters. He played with feeder club Wyong Roos in the NSW Cup.

The former footballer went to work in construction before making his appearance in The Block this year.

Channel Nine revealed that Mr. Slaimankhel would be a contestant on the series in late July when it released the full lineup for the competition.

Baluch reportedly planned to flee Australia by sailing from Far North Queensland to Southeast Asia before boarding a jet to Eastern Europe, police say.

Police officers are said to have found Mr Baluch hidden in the trunk of a Mercedes, hidden in a shipping container towed by a truck in early November.

Dramatic bodycam footage showed officers approaching the container on the Gold Coast Highway near Bilinga, near the New South Wales border.

He accidentally gave himself away when an officer knocked on the side of the cargo and he tapped back.

In a video of his arrest, officers from the Queensland Crime and Intelligence Command shouted ‘armed police! Armed police!’ when they open the container door.

What is ANOM? The Australian Federal Police unveiled a breathtaking three-year tech trick in June that led to 4,000 police executing 525 search warrants. Senior bikes and mafia figures were tricked into buying hi-tech phones that would allow them to message each other without the police watching. But the ANoM phones were actually designed by the FBI and allowed the Australian police to read the texts of organized crime figures. The police watched in real time as alleged crooks passed on their secrets to each other through their own app. Some 21 execution plots were foiled and drug and weapons smuggling networks dismantled. About 224 people have been arrested, $44,934,457 in cash seized, as well as 104 weapons, 3.7 tons of drugs and multi-million dollar assets. Alleged scammers even paid biannual subscription fees to the police – the money only bolstered law enforcement methods.

Next, a figure in a dark T-shirt is seen handcuffed next to a police vehicle.

“Agents noticed some suspicious items with the container not locked properly and other things that caught their attention,” Rob Crichlow, Superintendent of the Organized Crime Squad told Detective Inspector Rob Crichlow.

“There was a knock on the side of the truck and he knocked back. He was a bit shocked and eventually good police work led to his arrest.

“We suspect the person… thought it was a drop-off point – that he was signaled to be safe.”

“He didn’t know it was a cop, of course.”

Baluch, who once owned restaurant Cervo in Northbridge, was swept by police in June as part of the high-profile AN0M raids.

Law enforcement officers designed and marketed an encrypted app to alleged underworld figures so that investigators could monitor their communications.

Detectives launched an investigation into Baluch last year after receiving a tip about a person gambling a huge amount of money at Star Casino.

The bet was flagged as possible money laundering and sparked an investigation that eventually turned to drug trafficking.

NSW Police Secretary David Elliott paid tribute to the officer who knocked on the truck.

“I’m tracking down the cop who made the famous knock on the side of the truck,” he said.

“He’ll get a beer and a hug from me when the borders open and if that doesn’t tempt Queensland to open the borders, then I don’t know what will.”

He was released on strict terms, including a $4 million bail for his waterfront home in Bayview, which is now being seized by authorities.

Baluch was charged with a series of drug offenses related to a 900kg shipment of cocaine to Australia with a street value of $270 million, but will also be charged with his breach of bail.