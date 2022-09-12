The Block: Omar and Oz are accused of ‘dodgy dealing’ by Ronnie Caceres

<!–

The arrival of returning contestant Ronnie Caceres to The Block this week has Omar and Oz under investigation for their questionable spending.

Western Sydney’s best friends, both 30, are criticized for how little they’ve spent on merchants so far, leading to suspicions that they aren’t paying them at all.

Shortly after Ronnie arrives at the construction site, he suspects that Omar and Oz are saving money by letting their friends and family help for free.

In fact, if they use free labor, it gives them an unfair advantage over the other teams, who have to use money from their budget to pay their builders, scraps, electricians and plasterers.

Alarm bells ring for Ronnie, 46, the moment he sets foot in Omar and Oz’s house and accuses the boys of ‘dodgy deal’, reports New idea.

“Something isn’t right,” says the franchise veteran turned detective.

Having previously appeared on the renovation show Nine with his wife Georgia twice, he knows everything there is to know about balancing a budget.

So the sight of more than a dozen tradies at work is a big red flag, especially after Omar and Oz got noticed last week for being so under budget.

Foreman Keith shares Ronnie’s concerns about the unusually high number of artisans working on their home, but the boys insist they’re doing everything by the book.

Meanwhile, word quickly spreads to the other teams, who are left seething with rage.

A trailer that aired at the end of Sunday’s episode teases the drama to come.

Ronnie arrives at the Macedon Ranges construction site in a limousine, just in time for kitchen week, and steps out of the vehicle with a flute of champagne.

“I’ve come to help,” he announces, before the promo cuts back on inspecting the homes in progress.

When he visits Omar and Oz’s house, he suddenly drops the act of kindness and starts making serious charges of breaking the rules.

“I counted 17 transactions in house 5. Something isn’t right,” he says, before yelling at the mates, “Are these all your cousins?”

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine