The Block master bedroom reveals: Judges blown away by first perfect 10 of the season

A breathtaking master bedroom reveal will see a team score a perfect 10 on Sunday night’s episode of The Block.

It’s the first time this season that a room reveal gets a perfect score.

In a trailer released Friday, judges see Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Neale Whitaker walking through a gorgeous bedroom.

‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the most beautiful bedroom of them all?’ says the voice over.

It adds that the unveiling will be a “great luxury on a scale never seen before.”

“This is super luxury,” Neale notes, with Darren adding, “Ooh, la la.”

Shaynna then says, “It’s not a master bedroom without a fireplace,” before the trailer cuts to some impressive fireplaces in the rooms.

“That’s great,” she says.

The teaser then reveals that the master bedrooms will have “Kardashian-sized walk-in closets,” which Shaynna describes as “glamorous.”

Then it’s revealed that one couple will get a perfect 10, which the voiceover calls an “all-time country high.”

Several contestants are shown as the judges give their feedback, with reactions ranging from shocked to elated when they hear the scores.

It comes after The Block contestant Sharon Johal criticized the show’s producers for her “rogue operation” after she was inundated with racial abuse in the wake of her “cheating scandals” with husband Ankur Dogra.

The former Neighbors star, 34, posted several photos of herself with the couple’s dog on Wednesday as she took a swipe on the Channel Nine series.

An unlikely ally also rushed to defend her when former Block ‘villain’ Tanya Guccione, who was at the center of her own scandal last year, left a supportive comment.

“In non-fake/edited merrier news: this!” Sharon captioned the roll of film.

Comments Off as we don’t feel like being threatened over a reality TV show. Cheers to the bad guy edit, friends!’

Tanya, 41, responded under the post, “See you girl! And I’m here with you to encourage you both! Keep your head high!’

The pair sparked controversy after Ankur refused to admit they used Google to win prizes worth $50,000 in a winegrowing challenge on Tuesday.

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft on Wednesday, after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the duo with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

Scott asked teams to guess if some of the mystery wines came from “Australia or France,” with the winner getting $1,000.

An obviously nervous Ankur didn’t know the difference between rosé and pinot, leaving the group shocked.

Sharon, who is of Indian descent, subsequently received despicable racist messages on Instagram during the public response.