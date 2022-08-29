The Block is rocked by a cheating scandal as Sharon and Ankur ‘break the rules’

<!–

The Block: Tree Change will be rocked by a major cheating scandal.

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra will ‘break the rules’ during a challenge, leaving host Scott Cam shocked by their behaviour, reports New idea.

The drama begins as the couple tries to gain an advantage on a wine-themed task.

The couple is said to have googled the name of a wine during a taste test.

“Sharon and Ankur’s behavior left a lot to be desired… no one is happy. Everyone wishes they had just been honest,” an insider said.

Scott will give the couple a chance to admit and apologize for their mistake.

But Sharon told TV week she doesn’t believe they cheated because it wasn’t “against the rules” to research the wine’s name.

“We didn’t tell the other contestants we googled it because… it’s a competition and it was time for us to finally get competitive,” she said.

‘We knew the wine well and have presented it many times. We knew it wasn’t a scam because it wasn’t against the rules to search it.”

It comes after Sharon and Ankur were hit again on Tuesday’s episode.

The couple was the only contestant who failed to complete a challenge that required each team to create their own mailbox.

“We don’t know what we’re doing,” Sharon said as her husband screwed holes in the letterbox.

“I don’t know how to do it,” Ankur added.

“It’s rubbish, it’s rubbish…but what can you do about it?” Sharon responded.