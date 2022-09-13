The Block: Foreman Keith shuts down two renovations for rule-breaking

The Block foreman, Keith Schleiger, was forced to close the workshops of two teams after a disgruntled neighbor complained about noise pollution late at night.

Dylan and Jenny’s traditions laid down tools for an hour as punishment for using power tools at 10:30 p.m. the night before in an effort to get ahead.

“Last night, guys, we got a call from a neighbor at 10:30 PM. They weren’t happy,” Keith told the couple.

Foreman Keith Schleiger had to close the workshops of two teams after a neighbor complained about noise pollution late at night. Dylan and Jenny traditions laid down tools for an hour as punishment for using power tools at 10:30 p.m.

“We’re reported to be using impact drivers, drop saws, power tools… That’s absurd.”

Jenny stood her ground, admitting she worked late into the night, but disputed the claim that her team used drop saws.

‘Drop saws? We didn’t use drop saws. There is no way… There would be no reason for us to use a saw,’ she protested.

“I’m not even going to listen to you,” Keith told her.

Jenny stood her ground and admitted to working late into the night but disputed claims her team used drop saws

Jenny later told the producers that her team had stopped “making noise” at 10 p.m., which she said was “actually very early” in “Block world.”

Meanwhile, Omar and Oz’s site was closed for the second time after Keith discovered that their traditions had started from 5 a.m. while the official start time is 7 a.m.

Keith was also unimpressed to discover that Danny, the builder of Omar and Oz, was using a screw gun during a tool-less period.

Jenny later told the producers that her team had stopped “making noise” at 10pm, which she said was “actually very early” in “Block world.”

Meanwhile, Omar and Oz’s site was closed for the second time after Keith discovered that their traditions had started from 5 a.m. while the official start time is 7 a.m.

‘Sometimes you just have to try your luck on The Block. If it works, it works; if not, you’ll just be shut down for it,” Omar told the producers.

Oz then confronted Keith and said he was still confused by the rules, asking what counts as a power tool and what doesn’t.

“A cordless drill doesn’t make a sound,” Keith told the boys.

“But it’s powered. That’s what I’m trying to say,” Oz replied.

Keith was also unimpressed to discover that Danny, the builder of Omar and Oz, used a collected screw gun during a tool-less period.

“This isn’t a joke, mate,” Keith snapped as he walked away, before threatening the boys with another hour of tools.

Omar and Oz’s second shutdown comes after they were charged with “dodgy deal” and criticized for how little they had spent on merchants thus far, leading to suspicions that they weren’t paying them at all.

As revealed during the show last week, they only spent $7,500 plastering, which was much less than the other teams.

Former contestant Ronnie Caceres returned to The Block site and suspected that Omar and Oz were saving money by letting their friends and family help for free.

Oz then confronted Keith and said he was still confused by the rules, asking what counts as a power tool and what doesn’t. “A cordless drill doesn’t make a sound,” Keith told the boys. “But it’s powered. That’s what I’m trying to say,” replied Oz

Omar and Oz’s second shutdown comes after they were accused of ‘dodgy deal’ and criticized for how little they had spent on merchants thus far, leading to suspicions that they weren’t paying them at all.

In fact, if they use free labor, it gives them an unfair advantage over the other teams, who have to use money from their budget to pay their builders, scraps, electricians and plasterers.

“Something isn’t right,” Ronnie said.

When he visited Omar and Oz’s house, he suddenly dropped the act of friendly and began making serious charges of breaking the rules.

“I counted 17 transactions in house 5. Something isn’t right,” he says, before yelling to the mates, “Are these all your cousins?”