The Block: Elle Ferguson goes on luxury shopping spree after quitting series

The Block was the last thing on Elle Ferguson’s mind when she splashed a lot of money while shopping at Versace.

The 36-year-old influencer lived in the dressing room of the luxury designer store on Wednesday.

Elle put on a fashion show for her fans and uploaded several videos and photos of the items she tried on Instagram.

For starters, Elle showed off some expensive accessories she was checking out, including a pair of pastel green Medusa crystal sandals and black Medusa mid-heel mules worth $1,840 and $1,220, respectively.

The Sliding Doors podcaster also considered the la Medusa mini bag for $2,140.

In the end, she opted for a simple pink and red plaid outfit that she tried on in the store.

It consisted of a frayed tweed miniskirt worth $1,760 and, the most expensive item in her cart, a matching Medusa plaid tweed blazer with a dazzling $5,360 price tag.

It comes after the entrepreneur took another blow just weeks after she quit Channel Nine’s The Block two days after filming.

She was forced to make a sudden company name change for her tanning bed, dropping an ‘L’ from ELLEFFECT to ELEFFECT.

According to the Daily Telegramwho contacted Elle’s representatives, the change was prompted because of “US trademark issues about: Elle Magazine” as the model’s brand wants to go global.

She has had to deal with several setbacks in recent weeks.

Elle, who bills herself as a ‘global digital influencer and entrepreneur’, was also bumped from an in-depth investigation by the Ozo which ranked Australia’s top 100 influential online creators.

The model, which includes the shapewear line Skims by Dior and Kim Kardashian, has no less than 679,000 followers.

Glamor couple Elle and Joel packed up their tools and threw in the towel, just two days into production, leaving the cast and crew of The Block by surprise.

The couple said they were leaving because his mother Trish broke her neck in a fall at her Adelaide home, but host Scott Cam questioned this, accusing them of fleeing the job site in the middle of the night because the show wasn’t on fire. ‘ for them.