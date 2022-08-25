The Block: Elle Ferguson dropped from list of most powerful influencers

A handful of legacy influencers, including The Block star Elle Ferguson, have been removed from a new list of Australia’s biggest social media power players.

The Influence Index, an in-depth study of the Ozo ranking of the country’s top 100 influential online creators does not include several personalities that have long been considered industry leaders.

In addition to Ferguson, Nadia Fairfax, Natasha Oakley and Georgia Fowler were also not on the list, despite all of them having huge followers on Instagram.

Ferguson, whose clients include Dior and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims, has a whopping 679,000 followers.

Oakley, who co-owns the successful Monday Swimwear bikini line in addition to being an influencer, has nearly three million followers.

Fairfax, a socialite considered one of Australia’s pioneering fashion bloggers, has nearly 200,000 followers, while Fowler, a former Victoria’s Secret model from New Zealand, has 1.3 million.

Despite their lucrative brand deals and enviable lifestyles, these influencers didn’t make it because they have remained steadfastly loyal to Instagram.

In contrast, the younger generation of influencers has diversified with platforms such as TikTok, which is preferred by Gen-Z, and Twitch, a streaming service popular with gamers.

Dean Chadwick, the chief customer officer for online retailer The Iconic, said TikTok had “reshaped the influencer space” during the Covid-19 pandemic with its “authentic, less polished” content that many younger consumers prefer to the highly curated, ambitious style of Instagram.

“I have no doubt that more changes will take place in the industry in the coming years and it is an incredibly exciting time for us as we work on the future of shopping,” he said.

The most powerful social media creator on The Oz’s Influence Index is fitness star Sarah Magusara, followed by Caleb Finn, Hannah Balanay, the Rybka twins, Joel Bergs, Mully, Anna Paul, Daniel Gorringe, Junpei Zaki and Tommy (tcezy).

Ferguson’s stupidity comes after she and her fiancé, former AFL player Joel Patfull, were branded “snags” when they left The Block’s final season.

The glamor couple threw in the towel, only 48 hours in production, which left the cast and crew caught off guard.

Ferguson and Patfull said they were leaving because his mother Trish broke her neck in a fall at her Adelaide home.

But host Scott Cam doubted this, accusing them of fleeing the construction site in the middle of the night because the show wasn’t on brand for them.