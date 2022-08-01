The Block: Elle and Joel quit because she ‘didn’t want to wear hi-vis for 12 weeks’

The executive producer of The Block has accused ‘quitters’ Joel Patfull and Elle Ferguson of throwing in the towel for being unable to cope with 12 weeks on a construction site in the country of Victoria.

Julian Cress, the show’s creator who oversaw all 18 seasons of Nine’s popular renovation show, said the crew was taken aback when the Sydney couple took down tools during the first week of filming in April.

As Elle and Joel insist on stopping due to a family emergency, Mr. Cress shared: the Herald Sun it may be due to more superficial concerns.

He claimed that Elle, a 36-year-old fashion influencer from Bondi, shuddered at the idea of ​​donning hi-vis workwear instead of her usual chic wardrobe.

Mr Cress also questioned the couple’s claim that they were forced to leave the show to care for Joel’s ailing mother after she suffered a nasty fall at her Adelaide home.

‘[Elle] seemed a little shocked that she would have to spend 12 weeks in hi-vis in a workplace,” he said.

Julian Cress (pictured), who oversaw all 18 seasons of The Block, said the crew was taken aback when the Sydney couple brought down tools during the first week of shooting in April

Mr Cress said he was impressed with the pair’s performance in the first challenge of the season, and was “stunned” when they called him late on April 15 to say they weren’t happy. and feared that the show “wasn’t quite right for them.”

He arranged to meet with them the next morning, but by the time he arrived at the construction site, they had already packed up and left.

“They never spoke to any of us again,” he added.

Mr Cress acknowledged that Joel’s mother had had an accident in Adelaide, and confirmed that the production had paid for the couple to fly interstate to see her in the week before filming began.

But he disputed media claims that Joel and Elle only stopped because they hadn’t been able to get confirmation from the producers that they could “come and go” from the construction site in Gisborne to visit his ailing mother in South Australia.

“I can understand why they didn’t feel like they weren’t getting an answer to that question because they never asked it,” he said.

Mr Cress added that The Block is always willing to accommodate teams during family emergencies, and once shut down production for an entire week in 2013 when the mother of one of the contestants became ill.

The couple put down tools in April — just two days after filming and after the first challenge — after Joel’s mom Trish broke her neck in a fall at her Adelaide home.

“We’re not the kind of program that says no to someone who’s going to see a sick mother. We never have been, we never will be,” he said.

The blogger later posted a cryptic message on Instagram hinting at their departure: “Wherever you are in the world. Whatever you do. Family always comes first.’

As reported by TV weekThe Block host Scott told the other contestants they left because the show wasn’t “on brand” to them as glamorous influencers.

He also said they had complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

Like Cress, Scott was unconvinced by the team’s reason for leaving the show, saying: “Of course family comes first on The Block – we’ve stopped production before when people have had family emergencies.

“And of course I didn’t mean that anyone would visit their sick mother… It was because they hadn’t given us a reason.”

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.

He told TV Tonight: “We had a 48-hour challenge to pick the house you get and they got smaller and smaller after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.’

“Forty-five thousand people have signed up to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys kept going and just couldn’t keep up with the pace after 48 hours,” he continued.

‘Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Try it! It’s p**s bad.’

As reported by TV Week, The Block host Scott Cam (pictured) told the other contestants that Elle and Joel left because the show wasn’t “on brand” to them as Sydney influencers

The couple made the difficult decision to leave Channel Nine’s renovation show two days after filming, after Joel’s mother suffered the nasty fall.

The former footy star’s mother reportedly broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist.

A spokesperson for Nine confirmed their departure to Daily Mail Australia, saying: ‘Over the weekend we were surprised to see one of our new entrant teams depart from The Block a few days before filming for the upcoming season.

“We wish them all the best for the future and are excited to cast two new Aussies for the opportunity of a lifetime on The Block. The Block Tree Change will be broadcast later this year as planned.’

Their departure from The Block will be a major storyline in the first few episodes of the new season, which premieres on Channel Nine and 9Now on Sunday, August 7.