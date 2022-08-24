The Block: El’ise Bothe reveals she struggled with her dyslexia during the show

<!–

El’ise Bothe has been very open about the obstacles she has faced living with dyslexia and the progress she has made to overcome them.

But it all came to a head during her stay at The Block in 2019 after Scott Cam accused her of going over budget in a scene that fans labeled “outrageous.”

“I was really upset because I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

The Texthelp ambassador, 35, went on to say she checked her budget three times so she wouldn’t be embarrassed about her dyslexia.

Unfortunately, all her caution didn’t stop Scott, 59, from letting El’ise watch as he handed out money to the contestants who stayed within budget.

El’ise felt anxious as she reflected on how old wounds of growing up with undiagnosed dyslexia were being exposed on national television.

‘I knew I was right. I knew I had my budget under control,” she said.

Despite it remaining a pain point, El’ise has moved on to bigger and better things as she fights to help others struggling to live with the learning disability.

She teamed up with Texthelp during their Words Can’t Hold Us Back campaign, while publishing new research showing that nearly a quarter of the 2,000 Australians they surveyed had trouble understanding documents critical to everyday life. .

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the literacy challenges Australians face, while highlighting the solutions available to overcome these barriers.

El’ise told the Daily Mail that she is particularly “passionate” about Texthelp’s Read&Write program.

She said, “I really can’t feel stupid in front of my kids and my kids don’t feel like they fall short when they’re in class because they can really listen and hear back with this program.”

Despite it remaining a pain point, El’ise has moved on to bigger and better things as she fights to help others struggling to live with the learning disability. (Pictured: El’ise and Matt with their children Baxter, 11, Charlize, nine, and Maverick, eight)

El’ise had issues with her confidence in school growing up as she struggled with her academic work despite excelling creatively and athletically.

“I read a piece of paper and the words would scramble,” she said. “My experience at school and in the classroom was terrible. I felt like the dumbest kid there.’

El’ise shares Baxter, 11, Charlize, nine, and Maverick, eight, with Matt Bothe – the eldest two have been diagnosed with dyslexia, while Maverick has not.