The Block: El’ise Bothe praises influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull for quitting

El’ise Bothe knows all too well the stress of a contestant on a reality TV show.

As the Texthelp ambassador, 35, fondly reflects on her experiences on The Block, she praised influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull for leaving the 2022 season just two days after filming.

“Good for them,” she told Daily Mail Australia. “The first thing I teach my kids is that if you’re in a situation that you’re not comfortable with… you have to get out. You’re going.’

She continued, “You don’t want to be there, there are no questions. Good on them for having the guts and courage.

“More people should be like that with reality TV shows. If they knew it wouldn’t be good for them. Leave.

“I think instead of how it was so negative in the media, it should have been positive for all young people. People who are stuck in the workplace or relationships that are not good and unhealthy should leave,” El’ise added.

Joel and Elle left the show in the early morning hours to the horror of the show’s cast and crew.

Host Scott Cam scolded the couple for saying without a word that they were “non-Australian” and their excuse was “p**s bad.”

As reported by TV Week, Scott told the other contestants that Elle and Joel left because the show wasn’t “on brand” for them as Sydney influencers.

He also said they complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

Elle, 36, a popular fashion influencer, and Joel, 37, a retired AFL player, have disputed this, insisting they stop due to a legitimate family emergency.

The pair put down tools in April — just two days after filming and after the first challenge — after Joel’s mom Trish broke her neck during a fall at her Adelaide home.

They initially tried to stay on the show but left after they “couldn’t get a definitive answer” from the producers or Joel could “come and go” from the construction site in Gisborne to visit his ailing mother in South Australia.