The Block: Darren Palmer reveals his favourites to win the 2022 season

Block contestants Tom and Sarah-Jane have scored goals so far this season, winning for their guest room and bathroom on Sunday.

And now Judge Darren Palmer has revealed that the Melbourne married couple are his personal favorites to take out the competition on auction day.

The 44-year-old interior designer made the prediction during a performance on The Block’s Official Podcast last week.

Sarah-Jane and Tom scored 30 points on Sunday and took home the win for their guest bedroom and bathroom with the help of their bonus gnome.

Speaking to host Shelley Craft, Darren praised the pair for their consistently strong designs and finishes throughout the competition.

Darren described their rooms as ‘amazing’ so far this season, adding confidently: ‘They are really frontrunners in this league, as far as I’m concerned.’

He also admitted that he was surprised they hadn’t won until the latest revelations.

“I think they have a very cohesive view of their home,” Darren said, adding that that was an important point for buyers on auction day.

Elsewhere in the interview, Darren revealed that he thought the judges were sometimes too harsh on the contestants.

He said there had been times when he wished he had been “kinder” with his feedback after watching the episodes.

Meanwhile, Darren also said the 2022 season of Channel Nine’s long-running renovation show was “the best yet.”

His interview with the program’s official podcast comes after Sunday’s revelations.

All three judges were impressed with Tom and Sarah-Jane’s guest bedroom.

“I’ve enjoyed everything Tom and Sarah-Jane have done so far, but not as much as this,” Darren said, comparing their style to a Ralph Lauren catalog.

The notoriously tough judge Shaynna Blaze also praised the couple, saying they could make a career out of their interior styling.

“I love what they do, and that feeling of joy when you see it. I don’t say this often, but this should be their career after this,” she noted.