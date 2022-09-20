The Block contestants shed tears and have tantrums during living and dining rooms week

An emotional and nerve-wracking week lies ahead for The Block participants as they start working on their living and dining room.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Blockheads.

In a sneak preview of the week ahead, the teams are really put to the test as the show teases a “superb week” of “big ideas,” “big boo-boos” and “big bust-ups.”

“The biggest room The Block has ever tackled,” Omar says in the clip.

The trailer also showcases some big ideas from the contestants, including Rachel and Ryan’s “wall-to-ceiling stone fireplace” and Omar and Oz’s “baby wing.”

But of course, a huge week is always accompanied by a huge drama.

In part of the clip, a ute can be seen being towed along the dirt driveway along with a trailer.

The camera then cuts to an ailing Sharon, who is in tears.

“It’s pretty much impossible,” she cries, before the cameras show an obviously unimpressed Foreman Dan.

“It’s just excuses, all I hear there,” he says bluntly.

It comes after controversial contestants Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra escalated their feud with host Scott Cam after he told them to change their attitude.

Sharon called Scott ‘a grumpy old man’ during an interview with TV week last week, saying he had made no attempt to apologize after their most recent blast.

Despite the constant backlash thrown their way, Sharon and Ankur are happy to represent Indian culture on reality TV.

Tensions have been running high in recent episodes, prompting Scott and co-host Shelley Craft to keep an eye on their workload and work ethic.

Shelley went in like a good cop and asked the Melbourne couple how they were feeling, before Scott delivered the cold, hard facts.

‘Nobody will keep you here and you can go whenever you want. This is not required,’ he snapped.

Scott said they needed a “change of attitude” because “the people around them weren’t happy,” including their builders and merchants.

Sharon and Ankur found themselves again at the center of a cheating scandal last week with their recent win at the challenge.

The pair won $13,000 in prizes in an antiques challenge on last Wednesday’s episode when their dresser made a $250 profit.

But the other teams weren’t happy, accusing them of getting a “shame win” because the task required the teams to purchase an item suitable for a kitchen.

“Full sympathy, I think,” rival contestant Tom told the producers.

‘Come Sunday they will have a nice mirror in their kitchen,’ Omar laughed. “You can see yourself cooking!”

Meanwhile, Rachel reached the breaking point, calling Sharon and Ankur’s victory unfair.

“This is not a level playing field,” she said. ‘This one [show] seems to have a way of breaking your mind. But I hope it’s all worth it.’

The Block will continue this week from Tuesday to Thursday on Channel 9 after programming changes due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral