The Block contestants Sharon and Ankur WALK OFF the show after furious host Scott Cam unleashes

The Block contestants Sharon and Ankur threaten to leave the show in an upcoming episode of the Channel Nine refurbishment series after host Scott Cam tears up the contestants.

In a wild trailer released Tuesday, a voiceover announces that “the reckoning has arrived” as Scott, 59, is unleashed on The Blockheads along with Shelley Craft.

“We need a change of mindset from you,” Scott says.

A team has threatened to leave The Block when host Scott Cam barged in on the participants while he was on the scene. In a trailer released after Tuesday’s episode, Scott (right) is seen alongside Shelley Craft (left) as he appears to let loose on The Blockheads

“We need a change of mindset from you,” Scott says. In the photo: participants Sarah-Jane and Tom

The camera cuts to couples Sharon and Ankur, then Sarah-Jane and Tom.

“I don’t think you should have excuses like ‘you did this’ or ‘you did that,'” he adds.

“You made the comment, ‘Seven more weeks of this nonsense and we can get out of this hellhole!'”

“We know what you’re saying. We know everything you say!’ says Scottie. ‘You have a microphone on. You can go! You can go whenever you want.’

“You made the comment, ‘Seven weeks of this crap and we can get out of this hellhole!'” Scott says as Omar and Oz look on.

“We know what you’re saying. We know everything you say!’ Scott continues. ‘You have a microphone on. You can go! You can go whenever you want’

The end of the trailer shows an emotional Rachel with her head in her hands, before Sharon and Ankur get into their car.

“I think we’ll just stop,” Ankur says, as Sharon rips the camera off the dash as we drive.

It’s unclear exactly which team Scott is referring to or who he’s talking to, but the bombshell comes after contestants Sharon and Ankur drew the ire of viewers watching the show Tuesday night.

The pair complained about appearing on the show and got into an argument with frontman Keith Schleiger.

The end of the trailer shows Rachel emotionally with her head in her hands

Sharon and Ankur get into their car. ‘I think we’ll just stop’ says Ankur

Sharon dramatically tears the camera off the dashboard while driving.

‘I am leaving. I can’t be fucked. He’s just an asshole,’ Sharon yelled.

“Remember, you have a great life outside of this, and these people won’t destroy you,” she continued, speaking to herself.

“This is just a TV show designed to break you into good television.

“They don’t care about you, it’s just entertainment. Even if we are not treated as human beings, we must treat everyone as human beings.’

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block (pictured) drew the ire of viewers on Tuesday evening. The pair complained that they were on the show and got into a fight with frontman Keith

Elsewhere in the episode, Sharon raged, “I hate it here! How shit is it?’

“I can’t wait to get out of here,” her husband Ankur agreed.

Viewers watching at home were unimpressed by the controversial couple’s tantrum, which left them entirely on the wharf.

“Seriously wondering if Sharon and Ankur ever watched an entire season of The Block,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This is just a TV show designed to break you into good television,” Sharon ranted

“They don’t care about you, it’s just entertainment. Even though we are not treated like humans, we should treat everyone like humans,” she continued

“Sharon and Ankur act like the most privileged kids I’ve seen on TV. It’s embarrassing to see,” lamented another.

“Given all their lies, Ankur and Sharon don’t seem to understand that there are cameras filming everything AND it’s shown on TV,” another wrote.

“You have no work ethic Sharon,” another wrote on Twitter.

‘Is it just me or is Sharon a precious, massive, nagging pain in the ass? Cheating on the wine recipe and lying about it and their room last night was far from a winner. Get over your aunty and clean up!’ said someone else.

“Sharon and Ankur act like the most privileged kids I’ve seen on TV. It’s embarrassing to see’ one person complained

Sharon and Ankur sparked controversy after refusing to admit they used Google to win $50,000 in prizes in a winegrowing challenge.

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the pair with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

Sharon, who is of Indian descent, subsequently received despicable racist messages online during the public response.