The Block: Chippie hits back after Sharon and Ankur accused him of stealing

All-out war has broken out on The Block after ‘thugs’ Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra accused one of their traditions of using money from their budget to buy tiles for its own renovation.

Their shock claim, which aired Monday on the Channel Nine refurbishment show, has been denied by the trader at the center of the scandal, who released the Melbourne-based couple in a blistering Instagram post.

Scotty the chippie, whose last name has not been revealed, said that so far this season Sharon and Ankur had done nothing but “lie” when he explained his side of the story.

War has broken out on The Block after ‘thugs’ Sharon Johal (right) and Ankur Dogra (left) accused one of their carpenters of using money from their budget to buy tiles for his own renovation

He spoke out after Sharon doubled down on her accusations in a radio interview on Tuesday Allan & Carly from HIT WA Scotty had plunged into the couple’s budget to buy tiles for his own bathroom remodel and to get sinks for his house.

When asked by one of the hosts if their carpenter had really stolen from them, Sharon replied, “Yeah, 100 percent true. It was a really tricky situation that we had to deal with.

“It’s been going on for a while and we tried to keep it behind the cameras because we know people have businesses and reputations to take care of, but when they approached us for our budget, it just came out.”

‘The thing that was disgusting – when we started talking about it during the hallway week, he said he ordered them [the tiles] for our house. We didn’t need tiles for hallway week,” she added.

The former Neighbors actress went on to say that the couple lacked the support of their builders and traditions “from the start.”

Their shock claim has been denied by the chippie at the center of the scandal, Scotty (right), who unleashed the Melbourne-based couple in a blistering Instagram post

Scotty has categorically rejected this account and is taking to Instagram to clear his name.

“So we’ve seen them lie and lie many times, and then they’d throw crazy accusations at me last night,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple in Monday’s episode.

He said he didn’t steal any sinks and in fact agreed to buy them from Sharon and Ankur, explaining that the tiles were ordered during the hallway week as a prescient planning, as it can often take several weeks to arrive.

“Yeah, Sharon agreed to buy the sinks from her the week before, as I’ve cut my kitchen week hours by a total of $400, so it’s not like I walked in one day and decided to steal sinks. We’ve been talking about this for over a week,” Scotty said.

Scotty the chippie, whose last name has not been revealed, said Sharon and Ankur had done nothing but “lye” this season so far, explaining his side of the story on Instagram (pictured)

He continued: ‘And the tiles were ordered just in case laundry’ [week] came because they took three weeks to make and was more of a contingency plan when needed.’

Scotty explained that it’s often “hard to get the materials you want on time” on The Block, which is why he ordered the tiles early, and that if Sharon and Ankur didn’t end up needing them, they would have been sent back for “credits.” ‘.

He said proof of his innocence is the fact that he was not immediately kicked out of the show after Sharon made the allegations.

The Block has a zero-tolerance policy for theft, and if there was any truth to Sharon’s claims, he would have been evicted from the construction site.

He spoke out after Sharon doubled down on her allegations in a radio interview on Tuesday, telling Allan & Carly of HIT WA that Scotty dug into the couple’s budget to buy tiles for his own bathroom remodel, as well as wash sinks for his home. to take.

“If I really stole, why wouldn’t they have fired me? Do you really think The Block wants people to steal from their sites? Why wouldn’t the higher men have kicked me off the property?’ he said.

‘It’s all beat up as it seems’ [Sharon and Ankur] wanted to get rid of us for weeks.

“But they kept on tying us lazy a**holes to finish the house so they could get the rightful prize money.”

When approached for comment on Wednesday, Scotty confirmed to the Daily Mail Australia that he “intended to use the washbasins for the refurbishment of my house” but was willing to pay for it, as he had previously indicated.

He added: ‘The tiles were ordered in case they were wanted for the wash week, but it turns out the tilers didn’t even pick them up. [after they went unused]which I only found out after that confrontation in the hallway.’

Scotty clarified that it was “the floor tiles that were ordered, not the wall tiles,” as implied in the show, adding that there were some pink wall tiles left over due to a “last minute change to the second bedroom.”

Channel Nine declined to comment.