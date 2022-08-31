The Block cheating scandal: Sharon Johal names and shames vile trolls

<!–

Sharon Johal of The Block has exposed social media trolls who sent her racist slurs after she was embroiled in a ‘fake scandal’ on the Channel Nine show.

The 34-year-old actress and former lawyer, who is of Indian descent, posted screenshots to Instagram of two vile direct messages she had received from viewers.

One of the messages read: ‘You filthy cheating Indian c**t! Get out of our fucking country.

Dirty lying is ruining you both, filthy f**king grubby pieces of shit! Deny everything you fucking want, we’ve all seen you searching your fucking phones… Your day is coming mole [sic],’ the sick message continued.

Another abusive DM read: ‘You should probably have stuck to cooking curry in the kitchen.’

It comes after Sharon and her husband Ankur Dogra refused to admit they used Google to win $50,000 in prizes in a winegrowing challenge on Tuesday.

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft on Wednesday after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the pair with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

‘No, we actually drank a lot of that during Covid; it’s one of my favorite wines,’ Ankur said.

“Shazza’s father is a winegrower and makes his own wine,” he added.

Sharon nodded in agreement.

The pair managed to recreate the ‘Samantha’s Paddock’ mix in just 10 minutes, leading rival teams to accuse them of using Google.

The team that came in second was Dylan and Jenny, who took nearly two hours to blend an almost correct blend of the wine.

Sharon and Ankur were later left flushed after Scotty held another wine challenge, testing Ankur’s Sommelier skills.

Scott asked teams to guess if some of the mystery wines came from ‘Australia or France’, with the winner getting $1000.

A clearly nervous Ankur did not know the difference between Rosé and Pinot, much to the shock of the group.

“I knew it was a pinot, but I said it was a Rosé because I had a VB at Tommy’s house before I arrived,” Ankur explained. “My palette was broken,” he added.