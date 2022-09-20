The Block: Casting for 2023 season is now open, announces Channel Nine

Channel Nine has started casting for next year’s season of The Block.

The announcement comes after producers of the successful renovation show spent $14.3 million on a row of five houses in Melbourne’s Bayside earlier this year.

Upcoming Blockheads for the 19th season will be told that shooting will begin in March 2023 and will run for 10 to 12 weeks, reports 9Honey.

The following season is once again hosted by Block favorite Scott Cam and sees teams of two compete against each other.

Network guidelines explain that successful applicants cannot work during production.

Meanwhile, producers have warned contestants that “apply only for long-term couples, family teams and lasting friendships.”

The venue for next season has not been officially confirmed but will likely be in Hampton East, 9 miles from Melbourne’s CBD.

The producers of The Block purchased five adjacent classic brick homes on Charming Street for $14.3 million between June 29 and July 1. realestate.com.au.

Only one of the five purchased homes along the row of houses at numbers 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 has two bedrooms. The other four boast three to four bedrooms.

The size of each block ranges from 575 to 703 m².

The Block filmed the 2021 season in neighboring Hampton, just two miles from the 2023 location.

One of the Block’s regulars, Denise Jacobs, said East Hampton “lighted up,” even though it was Hampton’s “poor cousin,” which tends to be more expensive.

The casting for The Block continues until October 17. You can sign up here.