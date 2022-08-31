The Block: Ankur and Sharon DENY they sought help to win $50k worth of prizes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sharon and Ankur of The Block refused to admit that they used Google to win $50k in prizes during a winegrowing challenge on Tuesday.

The pair were questioned by Scott Cam and Shelley Craft on Wednesday after they managed to create a nearly identical blend of wine.

Shelley asked the couple if they “know how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the couple’s exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

The Block’s Ankur and Sharon (both pictured) denied seeking help to win $50k in prizes on Wednesday night’s episode

‘No. So we actually drank a lot of it during covid, it’s one of my favorite wines,” Ankur said timidly.

“Shazza’s father is a winegrower and makes his own wine,” he added.

Sharon nodded in agreement with Ankur praising their skills.

The pair were questioned by Scott Cam and Shelley Craft on Wednesday after they managed to create a nearly identical blend of wine. Both pictured

The pair managed to recreate the ‘Samantha’s Paddock’ mix in just 10 minutes, leading rival teams to accuse them of using Google.

The team that came in second was Dylan and Jenny, who took nearly two hours to blend an almost correct blend of the wine.

Ankur went on to say that as soon as he heard ‘Samantha’s Paddock’ he knew the pair would take a big win in the challenge.

‘No. So we actually drank a lot of it during covid, it’s one of my favorite wines,” Ankur said timidly. “Shazza’s father is a winegrower and makes his own wine,” he added

“It was just luck. Have a nice day,’ he added.

Scotty and Shelley made their thoughts clear after talking to the couple.

“I’m fine with them looking up the recipe, but why don’t they have it in their possession?” said Scott.

Ankur went on to say that as soon as he heard ‘Samantha’s Paddock’ he knew the pair would take a big win in the challenge. “It was just luck. Have a nice day,’ he added.

“You know how I feel when people lie to me. Right in the face,” he added.

Sharon and Ankur were later left flushed after Scotty held another wine challenge, testing Ankur’s Sommelier skills.

Scott asked teams to guess if some of the mystery wines came from ‘Australia or France’, with the winner getting $1000.

Scotty and Shelley made their thoughts clear after talking to the couple. Scott accused Ankur (pictured) of lying to him

A clearly nervous Ankur did not know the difference between Rosé and Pinot, much to the shock of the group.

“I knew it was a pinot, but I said it was a Rosé because I had a VB at Tommy’s house before I arrived,” Ankur explained. “My palette was broken,” he added.

Dylan won the challenge and took home $1000 in prize money.

The Block continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine