The Block accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ as contestants wear Mexican sombreros

Home renovation series The Block has been at the center of several high-profile controversies this year, and Monday night’s episode was no exception.

Some viewers accused the show of cultural appropriation after contestants attended a Mexican-themed dinner sporting sombreros and fake mustaches.

The episode showed married couple Sarah-Jane and Tom, dressed in Mexican ponchos, sombreros and glued-on facial hair, as they picked up the other contestants.

The group then started ‘Olé! ole! Ole!’ while they were on their way to dinner.

Some viewers were unimpressed, with one TikTok user saying, ‘Welcome to tone-deaf Australian television in 2022.’

Others took to Reddit to discuss the episode, with one user asking, “That Mexican segment was beautiful” [inappropriate]Turn right?’

Another viewer echoed these sentiments, noting, “You don’t have to dress up and parody a nation when you’re eating Mexican-inspired food.”

A Channel Nine spokesperson declined to comment.

The participants who wore Mexican-themed outfits didn’t say anything negative about Mexico or its people, and they didn’t darken their skin in any way.

While sombreros, ponchos, and mustaches may be stereotypes of Mexico, they are not considered historical symbols of oppression, which is why no reasonable person would consider wearing them racist.

It’s also possible that the stars were told to dress up and had no choice.

It comes after The Block stars Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra (pictured) were accused of ‘cheating’ by using Google to quickly complete a challenge

It follows several other controversies on the show, including two contestants quitting after just 48 hours, accusations of cheating, and bickering between the teams.

In April, Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull laid down tools just two days after filming, after his mother Trish broke her neck in a fall at her home.

Their departure angered host Scott Cam, who didn’t seem to accept the reason for leaving, calling them “un-Australian.”

And last month, Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra were charged with “cheating” after using Google to win a wine-blend challenge.

Despite these dramas, The Block’s final season is an ratings winner for Nine, beating The Masked Singer from 10 and My Kitchen Rules from Seven.

Contestants Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull (pictured) quit the show just 48 hours after Joel’s mother injured herself, leading host Scott Cam to call them “non-Australian”