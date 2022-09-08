The Block 2023 buys five houses in Melbourne’s Bayside for $14.3million

<!–

Channel Nine is already preparing for next year’s season of The Block.

Producers for the successful renovation show have just spent $14.3 million on a row of five houses in Hampton East, in Melbourne’s Bayside, 14km from the CBD.

The classic brick homes on Charming Street were sold between June 29 and July 1 to Micjoy Pty Ltd, a company owned by Nine. realestate.com.au.

Only one of the five purchased homes along the row of houses at numbers 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 has two bedrooms. The other four boast three to four bedrooms.

The size of each block ranges from 575 to 703 m².

The Block filmed the 2021 season in neighboring Hampton, just two miles from the 2023 location.

One of the block’s regulars, Denise Jacobs, said East Hampton “lighted up,” even though it was Hampton’s “poor cousin,” which tends to be more expensive.

The Block (hosted by Scott Cam, left and Shelley Craft, right) filmed the current ‘Tree Change’ season in Gisborne, in the country of Victoria, 40 minutes’ drive from Melbourne

The buyer’s agent, who sold her own home in Hampton to Nine for $1.59 million for The Block’s 2021 season, described Charming Street as “amazing.”

“It’s a happy little pocket and there are some nice established houses,” she said.

The prices that buyers paid for the homes in Hampton in 2021 were between $2.3 million and $3 million, so fans can expect similar prices for East Hampton.

This kitchen and dining room in one of the homes can expect a major makeover next year

Jacobs added that The Block’s 2023 season will be “easier” for producers than the current season.

Filmed in Gisborne, in the country of Victoria, a 40-minute drive from Melbourne, The Block 2022 is said to be one of the most ambitious seasons to date.

The teams each build a house on 10 hectares of land.