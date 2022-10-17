The Block 2022: Sharon's family concerned for her after racist abuse

<!–

The Block star Sharon Johal has revealed her family were worried about her mental health after she was targeted in an online hate campaign.

The actress, 35, suffered a barrage of ‘vulgar’ racist abuse after her ‘rogue editing’ saw her caught up in a series of scandals on the Channel Nine renovation series.

She told Herald Sun on Monday her family and friends contacted her at the RUC OK? Day because they were ‘really worried about me’.

The Block star Sharon Johal (pictured on August 16) has revealed her family were worried about her mental health after she was targeted in an online hate campaign

The former Neighbors star, who considers herself a ‘survivor’ of the show rather than a contestant, said: ‘The Blockheads are the most passionate and relentless audience fanbase.

‘These guys go to the next level and dig up dirt every day and it always ends up going to some racial undertones.

‘A few weeks there around the RUC OK? Day, my family and friends were really worried about me.

‘It’s pretty gross and disgusting how far people will go to destroy you. Why go to these narratives when it’s a reality-building program?’

The actress, 35, suffered a barrage of “gross” racist abuse after her “rogue editing” saw her caught up in a series of scandals on the Channel Nine renovation series

She went on to say that despite being ‘media savvy’, she felt ‘crushed’ by the seemingly endless hate that had been hurled at her since the start of the show.

The former lawyer and her husband Ankur Dogra were caught up in a cheating scandal early in the season, which they insist was not precisely framed.

She said everyone else on set knew they had been ‘set up’ to be scandal of the week, ‘but unfortunately people [at home] believe what they see’.

Sharon (right, with husband Ankur Dogra) told the Herald Sun on Monday that her family and friends reached out to her at RU OK? day because they were ‘really worried about me’

Sharon and Ankur often wondered if completing The Block was worth the damage to their mental health, but decided to stay until the end because they ‘are the couple that don’t give up’.

Despite breaking diversity barriers by being the first Indian couple to appear on the show, Sharon said there were moments when she regretted ever taking part.

The pair have previously slammed their ‘rogue edit’ and admitted it had been ‘hard’ to look back on their ‘dark’ experience.

The former Neighbors star, who considers herself a ‘survivor’ of the show rather than a contestant, was horrified when viewers tried to ‘dig up dirt’ on her professional history

“It’s been dark, but it was tough on the show and we came through stronger than ever,” Ankur, 45, told Daily Mail Australia during a recent interview.

‘It’s actually been a bit creepy looking at myself at times.’

Sharon also said she found it difficult to relive the drama that unfolded during filming.