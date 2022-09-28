The Block 2022: Sarah-Jane caught misusing funds by Scott Cam in the audit she called for

Sarah-Jane was caught in an embarrassing moment on Wednesday night’s episode of The Block when Scott Cam confronted her about suspicious spending.

The 30-year-old social worker called for a review earlier this week after Omar and Oz’s ‘weak dealings’ with their baby grand piano.

Scott, 59, obliged his request only to discover halfway through that Sarah-Jane had misused her Channel Nine credit card to buy cigarettes.

As Scott and Shelley Craft went around the houses, they stopped at House One for a little chat about what he found in the audit Sarah-Jane and Tom requested.

“There are a few maybe personal purchases out of my money,” he revealed.

When Shelley asked who had done the deed, Scott motioned to the pair and continued: ‘Actually from these guys. I’m sure it’s a misdemeanor. I’m sure it’s an oversight.’

Tom, apparently unaware of what has happened, asked if it was Uber Eats.

‘It’s just a few things that I shouldn’t mention. They’re about fifty dollars and they’re in a little box,’ Scott said.

Sarah-Jane immediately understood what he was talking about and jumped right into her apology as Scott and Shelley laughed.

“These are my ciggies and it was one time and I didn’t have my wallet on me,” Sarah-Jane said.

Shelley said, ‘They all say that,’ as Tom seemed more concerned about how much the cigarettes cost.

Afterwards Sarah-Jane came clean to the cameras and said: ‘Guilty as charged ma’am. There are no objections from here. I own it. I did it.’

It comes after Sarah-Jane called for a financial audit of each contestant’s house on Monday night after Omar and Oz broke one of The Block’s rules.

The Western Sydney pals were disqualified from Living and Dining Room Week after they ‘housed’ a baby grand piano, which sells for $36,000, down to $7,500.

One of the rules on The Block states that contestants must pay at least 50 percent of the retail value of any item they buy, which the pair eventually rectified by coughing up the extra $10,000 so they could keep the piano – but Sarah-Jane was not satisfied.