The Block 2022: Omar and Oz win master ensuite week

Omar and Oz from The Block overcame a ‘disaster’ to win master ensuite week at the room’s reveal on Sunday night.

The fan favorites feared they wouldn’t be ready in time after having to tear off all their floor tiles when they realized they hadn’t cured because the glue had been mixed incorrectly.

Not only that, but the failed adhesive meant the couple also had to check that the waterproofing hadn’t been damaged before re-laying the tiles.

Best friends from western Sydney, with little experience in building and design, were advised not to present a room this week and to focus on getting the job done right.

But they didn’t have it, and with a little extra manpower from foremen Keith and Dan, they managed to get the glue off and re-lay the tiles in time for the judges to inspect.

Interior design expert Shaynna Blaze said she loved the “high-end country club” vibe, complete with a walk-in shower with bench seats inside.

“Oh, this is so good. It’s very, very cool. And such clever use of space. This is ingenious, isn’t it?’ she said.

Darren Palmer agreed, saying, “This is the next level. It’s really smart. It’s ingenious and unexpected.’

Even the smallest details were noticed by the judges, such as Oz’ peacock origami on the toilet paper.

The duo finished best with a total score of 27.5, just half a point ahead of runners-up Ankur and Sharon.

It was a huge win for the duo after a very disturbing week.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine