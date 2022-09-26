The Block 2022: Neale Whitaker weighs in on Omar and Oz .’s latest piano scandal

Block judge Neale Whitaker says Omar and Oz deserved to be disqualified from Sunday night’s episode of the renovation series after last week’s living and dining challenge.

The best friends broke the rules by buying a baby grand for their room at a deeply discounted price.

The 70-year-old interior designer insisted it was a fair decision when he appeared in Today Extra on Monday.

“The rules are the rules are the rules,” Neale told host David Campbell.

‘Even they know the rules like all participants and they can’t buy anything for less than 50% of the retail price. And that’s what the boys did.

“So while on the one hand it was fantastic to see a grand piano on The Block – we’ve only seen one before I think – at the end of the day when they break the rules they deserve to get the penalty to take on.’

Omar and Oz were bitterly disappointed when they were disqualified on Sunday.

The boys delivered a near-perfect room and the judges praised them, but it wasn’t long before they got a deafening audience from host Scott Cam.

“$7,500, that’s what we’re here for,” Omar said after suspicion was raised about where they got the money for the piano.

“That’s impossible, they sell for $36,000,” Scott replied.

Under the rules on The Block, teams can only get a 50 percent discount off the retail price.

The guys ended up breaking the rules after getting such a heavily discounted product which meant three points were deducted from them.

“You can’t expect me to let those guys slide,” Scott Cam said.

“We’re more than willing to put in the extra $10k…” Omar fell off when Scott declared that this would be “the chicken before the egg.”

The boys were penalized with a three point deduction, taking their overall score from 28.5 to 25.5 out of 30, effectively disqualifying the pair.

The Block continues on Channel Nine on Monday at 7.30pm.