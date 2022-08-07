The Block 2022: Meet Australia’s first Muslim team

Omar and Oz from The Block are the first Muslim team to participate in the renovation reality show, and they captivated their co-stars during Sunday’s premiere.

Omar is a professional soccer player while Oz works in real estate maintenance, and the team is happy to be a part of the changing face of the show.

Oz said the pair weren’t the “atypical reality stars” who usually compete on the popular Nine renovation show.

Playful best friends Omar (left) and Oz (right) enchanted their fellow competitors during The Block’s season premiere

“We certainly don’t have blond hair and blue eyes,” he said, pointing to himself and his best friend Omar.

‘[We are] Middle East, we are Muslims. That’s why we wanted to take the opportunity to show that we are a multicultural country.’

Omar agreed and acknowledged that they are the first Muslims to ever visit The Block.

“It’s a big step for us in itself,” said Omar. “The first month we’re there, we’ll be doing Ramadan,” he added.

Fasting during Ramadan means abstaining from all food or drink, including water and chewing gum, from sunrise to sunset.

“No mouth, it’s a time to make sacrifices and realize how blessed we live in a country like Australia,” Omar said.

The pair joked about Block fans’ possible perception of them, with Omar saying that some people might consider them a couple of pranksters.

“These pranksters have no idea what they’re doing,” Omar said with a laugh.

“They will probably be surprised. But most people will say we need change,” Oz added.

Elsewhere, Oz revealed that he has never seen an episode of The Block.

“I watched The Block, but he… [Oz] didn’t watch The Block,” Omar admitted.

‘I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t seen The Block. No season,” Oz added. “I’m just going to get there and do my best, that’s it,” he finished.

