The Block 2022 is slammed for ‘hypocritical’ anti-bullying message

The Block has been criticized for its ‘hypocritical’ message condemning online bullying after several participants were trolled for their ‘rogue operations’.

A post on the Channel Nine renovation show’s official Instagram account urged viewers to refrain from “personal attacks” on the contestants.

“We are all part of The Block family and we need to support each other,” it read.

The Block has been criticized for its ‘hypocritical’ message condemning online bullying, after several participants were trolled for their ‘rogue operations’

Comments are welcome, but personal attacks, negativity, racist abuse and trolling will not be tolerated.

“Report abusive, harmful or racist content using the platform’s support tools.”

The statement was likely in response to the racist abuse of Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra, who have emerged as the main opponents of the season.

While comments on the Instagram post were disabled and the producers may have had good intentions, some viewers took to Twitter to accuse Nine of “inciting” the same hatred it condemns by editing certain contestants to look like “rogues.” .

“I’m afraid your show, producers, judges, even Scotty [Cam, the host] unfortunately many of these are evoking responses,” one person tweeted.

‘You seek, focus on and stimulate division, drama and unnecessary conflict. the early [seasons] were much better – low budgets, where creativity was needed.’

Don’t edit for drama, don’t create villains every year. Make it more about work. You create these situations,” added another.

One viewer wrote: ‘I hope this is a message you passed on to your host. The cruelty of the way he spoke to and about Sharon and Ankur last night is the reason I didn’t watch tonight and have absolutely no intention of watching again.”

“People in greenhouses are not allowed to throw stones… This show should be cancelled…,” said another fan.

While comments on the Instagram post were disabled and the producers may have had good intentions, some viewers took to Twitter to accuse Nine of “inciting” the same hatred it condemns by editing certain contestants to look like “rogues.”

Some fans have even accused Scott Cam of being a “bully,” referring to the hard love approach he takes with The Block contestants.

“Yet you keep a host who is a bully. What hypocrites you are, The Block,” tweeted one critic of the show.

It comes after Sharon, who is on the show with her husband Ankur, publicly shared two despicable and hateful messages she received from viewers.

Some fans even accused Scott Cam (right, with Shelley Craft) of being a ‘bully’, referring to the hard love approach he takes with The Block contestants

One of the messages read: ‘You filthy cheating Indian c**t! Get out of our fucking country.

Dirty lying is ruining you both, filthy f**king grubby pieces of shit! Deny everything you fucking want, we’ve all seen you searching your fucking phones… Your day is coming mole [sic],’ continued the sick message.

Another abusive DM read: ‘You should probably have stuck to cooking curry in the kitchen.’

It comes after Sharon, who competes on the show with her husband Ankur, publicly shared two despicable and hateful messages she received from viewers

The couple are reportedly “devastated” over their portrayal on the show.

Producers reportedly wanted the pair to be portrayed as “villains” after losing “callers” Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull, who were initially going to get the “bad editing” but left the show two days later.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne couple is ‘near breaking point’ and Sharon’s mental health is suffering.

This isn’t the first time a Channel Nine reality show has been mentioned for its “hypocrisy” when it comes to online bullying.

Married At First Sight producers faced backlash from viewers after trying to take the moral high ground regarding trolling in 2020.

This isn’t the first time a reality show of Nine has been mentioned for its “hypocrisy” when it comes to online bullying. Married At First Sight producers faced backlash from viewers after trying to take the moral high ground regarding trolling in 2020. (Pictured: Hayley Vernon)

The official MAFS Instagram account shared this “message of love” and asked fans to “celebrate, support and encourage” the couples. The post explained that comments on all MAFS-related accounts will be “moderated and any objectionable… not tolerated”

That year, the official MAFS Instagram account shared a “message of love” asking fans to “celebrate, support and encourage” the couples.

The post explained that comments on all MAFS-related accounts will be “moderated and any offensive or personally offensive participants… will not be tolerated.”

The message added that users who violate the “community guidelines” will be blocked.

While the producers may have had good intentions, fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of their message, with one writing, “How about not manipulating scenes to make people look bad?”

“Imagine if the MAFS producers think they are morally high,” one viewer commented on Instagram at the time.

Another wrote: ‘How about not manipulating scenes to make people look bad? Apparently heartbreak isn’t as important as ratings.’

A third viewer said the pundits and producers should “start showing their own integrity” before criticizing fans.