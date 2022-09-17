The Block 2022: Inside host Scott Cam’s incredible renovated home

Scott Cam’s own renovation project on The Block is making great strides.

The 59-year-old host, who announced at the start of the season that he would be renovating his own home with the contestants, has released photos of the completed rooms in the 1866 home.

So far on the Channel Nine show, Scott has unveiled a yellow-themed guest bedroom, blue-colored kitchen and master bedroom.

Scott Cam’s (pictured) own renovation project on The Block is making great strides

Now he’s opted for shades of pink, allowing viewers to peek into a second gorgeous guest bedroom, complete with an ensuite.

The teams were blown away by the space Scott and his team had put together.

“Oh, wow,” Omar and Oz gasped as they entered the room.

“This is something different, guys. Look at the lights,” Oz added. “I wouldn’t choose it for my own house, but when I say that, I love it.”

The 59-year-old host, who announced at the start of the season that he would be renovating his own home with the contestants, has released photos of the completed rooms in the 1866 home. (Pictured: The second guest bedroom)

Scott opted for shades of pink for his second guest bedroom (pictured), which comes with an ensuite that blew The Block’s contestants away

Sarah-Jane and Tom were also impressed, despite Tom not being a fan of Scotty’s other spare bedroom.

‘Far away. That’s beautiful, beautiful,” he said.

Fellow contestant Ryan added, “I like this one.”

The bed was draped with a baby pink cover and a burgundy blanket.

The bed was draped with a baby pink cover and a burgundy plaid

The simple white wardrobes with golden handles offer plenty of storage space

The simple white wardrobes with golden handles offer plenty of storage space and match the color scheme of the room perfectly.

As for the ensuite bathroom, the pink theme is continued with the tiles and decor, while a touch of gold has been added to the faucet and shower fixtures.

A cute bath mat and pink patterned towels are the perfect finishing touch.

As for the ensuite bathroom, the pink theme continues with the tiles and decor

A touch of gold has been added to the faucet and shower fixtures

A cute bath mat and pink patterned towels are the perfect finishing touch

There is also a small light near the bottom of the wall, next to the toilet, for when people go to the bathroom at night.

It’s basically a sensor light, meaning it doesn’t have to be turned on and off manually.

“That’s a great idea,” Ryan commented, to which Tom replied, “That’s damn great… I love that.”

Scott unveiled his yellow guest bedroom a week earlier

The color theme is inspired by a vintage chaise longue he found, said Scott

The guest bedroom is filled with light thanks to a pair of glass doors

Scott unveiled his yellow guest bedroom a week earlier. The color theme is inspired by a vintage chaise lounge he found, he said.

The addition of the chaise lounge is a perfect nod to the home’s heritage, with Sarah-Jane and Rachel saying they found the room “really cute.”

“I quite like it,” Rachel added.

Sarah-Jane and Rachel said they thought the room was ‘very cute’

“I like it quite a bit,” Rachel added

But the guys were quick to point out the size of the room.

‘Far away, this is small! You can’t wave a cat in here,” Ryan pointed out.

“I mean, it’s a cool little room, but I’m not coming in here and I’m blown away,” Tom added.

Scott got a head start on his renovation as he started work three months ahead of The Block participants, as the homestead had been abandoned for over 25 years and was ‘falling to pieces’ and in need of urgent attention.

Scotty transformed the master bedroom from dull to fantastic

He has given the room a modern country feel with navy blue painted paneling on the walls and a bed frame with rattan panels.

He has continued to renovate the property as the Blockheads renovate their homes every week.

His lead meant he had cleaned up three rooms before the show started, including a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

Scott transformed the master bedroom from drab to fantastic, giving the sleeping area a modern country feel with navy painted panels on the walls and a rattan paneled bed frame.

The navy theme continues into the bathroom, where he dramatically transformed a once filth-infested room into a clean and spacious one.

There are beautiful white splash wall tiles and a freestanding bath

The marine theme continues in the bathroom, where he dramatically transformed a once filth-infested space into a clean and spacious one, with beautiful white splashback tiles and a free-standing tub.

The bathroom has been completely modernized, while retaining the theme of a monumental home.

And in winter it’s no problem to keep warm as there is a giant fireplace right next to the toilet.

The cozy kitchenette has navy blue furniture and decor again

Scott chose beige wall panels in combination with wooden floorboards

The cozy kitchenette again features navy blue furniture and decor, while Scott opted for beige wall panels in combination with wooden floorboards.

The space also features a bar fridge and under-cabinet lighting.

The Block continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine