The Block 2022 houses officially hit the market with price guides reaching up to $4 million

Block Tree Change properties have hit the market with record breaking price guides.

According to DomainEach of the five homes featured on Nine’s renovation show is expected to sell for between $4 million and $4.4 million — the highest amount in the show’s 19-year history.

The homes, located in Gisborne South in the Macedon Ranges, are also well above the region’s $1.1 million average home price range.

The Block 2022 homes have officially hit the market with price guides running as high as $4 million — making them the most expensive in the show’s history. Pictured is The Block host Scott Cam

Here we take a look at The Block’s 2022 lists.

Tom and Sarah-Jane (House 1)

Married couple Tom and Sarah-Jane have worked tirelessly to create the perfect blend of architectural design and luxurious country living. In the photo: Tom and Sarah-Jane

The listing reads: ‘The bespoke design combines a classic Queenslander with a grand modern extension, taking country living to the next level’

Married couple Tom and Sarah-Jane have worked tirelessly to create the perfect blend of architectural design and luxurious country living.

Set on 10 acres, the property features high ceilings, opulent furnishings and spectacular views of the Mount Macedon Ranges.

The statement reads: ‘The bespoke design combines a classic Queenslander with a grand modern extension, taking country living to the next level.’

Rachel and Ryan (House 2)

The property owned by the couple Rachel and Ryan has been described as the ultimate in ‘luxury lodge country living’. In the photo: Rachel and Ryan

Set on a 10-acre vineyard, the lavish property features large living areas, high ceilings and large windows that open to the incredible view of Mount Macedon

The property owned by the couple Rachel and Ryan has been described as the ultimate in ‘luxury lodge country living’.

Set on a 10-acre estate of vineyards, the lavish property features expansive living spaces, high ceilings and large windows that open to the incredible view of Mount Macedon.

Rustic and warm, the design features a variety of natural finishes, such as wooden furniture, pure wool carpet and a stone fireplace in the master bedroom.

Sharon and Ankur (House 3)

Sharon and Ankur may have feathers in the show, but there’s no denying the couple’s talent in the renovation game. Pictured: Sharon and Ankur

“Step inside the impeccably restored Victorian-era home and enjoy its high ceilings, grand proportions and elegant period details,” reads the list.

Sharon and Ankur may have feathers in the show, but there’s no denying the couple’s talent in the renovation game.

Their property differs from others as it is on an elevated block and offers panoramic views of the Macedon Ranges.

“Step inside the impeccably restored Victorian-era home and enjoy its high ceilings, grand proportions and elegant period details,” reads the list.

Notable features include a double-sided fireplace and a free-standing hot tub.

Dylan and Jenny (House 4)

Engaged couple Dylan and Jenny’s property highlights sustainability carefree elegance, according to the listing. In the photo: Dylan and Jenny

Set on 10 acres, the north-facing estate features a free-standing bath, huge double shower and spectacular walk-in bathrobe

Engaged couple Dylan and Jenny’s property highlights sustainability carefree elegance, according to the listing.

Set on 10 acres, the north-facing estate features a free-standing bath, huge double shower and spectacular walk-in bathrobe.

Dylan and Jenny’s love of vaulted detail is central to the build, with doorways, mirrors and a private vaulted entrance all having this domed look.

Dylan and Jenny’s love of vaulted detail is central to the build, with doorways, mirrors and a private vaulted entrance all having this domed look

Oz and Omar (House 5)

Finally, the property of best friends Omar and Oz is described as a “new benchmark luxury executive home.” Pictured: Omar and Oz

Finally, the property of best friends Omar and Oz is described as a “new benchmark luxury executive home.”

The property combines contemporary furnishings with old-fashioned architectural details such as cathedral ceilings.

“This designer masterpiece delivers an indoor and outdoor lifestyle of incomparable quality, grandeur and family flexibility on over 10 acres of land overlooking the Macedon Ranges,” reads the list.

Unique features include a study nook in the bedroom, a free-standing bath and a spacious walk-in robe.