The Block 2022: Auctions lock in a November date

An auction day has been confirmed for this year’s season of The Block.

The five renovated homes in Gisborne South, Victoria, will go under the hammer on Saturday, November 6. TV tonight.

Each home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is listed with a $4 million to $4.4 million price guide

Built on 4.04 acres of lots, the homes are likely to hit record-breaking sales for The Block after one home cost $4.4 million last season.

It is not yet confirmed whether Channel Nine will show off the completed houses before auction day.

The Block has had to cancel the open inspection for the past two seasons due to the Covid pandemic.

Assuming all homes reach the top of the price guide, they will resell on auction day for a total of $22 million, according to the Sydney-based buyer’s agent Jack Henderson.

Mr. Henderson says Nine can expect a roughly $8 million windfall after buying a single $11 million lot for the reno show’s final season.

The network purchased the 70-acre dispersion in the Macedon Ranges in September 2021 for $11 million, after which it was subdivided into seven 10-acre blocks, each worth approximately $3 million, five of which were used for the homes of the participants.

The Block was a 2022 blockbuster, with each episode since its August premiere scoring an average of 750,000 viewers or more in the subway ratings.

Nine is already preparing for next year’s season.

Producers recently spent $14.3 million on a row of five houses in Hampton East, in Melbourne’s Bayside, 14km from the CBD.

The classic brick homes on Charming Street were sold between June 29 and July 1 to Micjoy Pty Ltd, a company owned by Nine.

Only one of the five purchased homes along the row of houses at numbers 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 has two bedrooms. The other four have three to four bedrooms.

The size of each block ranges from 575 to 703 m².