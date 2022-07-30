The BLIND para-triathlete making his debut Commonwealth Games his sporting swansong

Veteran blind Paralympian Gerrard Gosens has confirmed that the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be his sporting swan song.

Gosens, 52, who bravely attempted to climb Mount Everest in 2005 and previously competed in Dancing With The Stars, will compete in the men’s PTVI triathlon.

Gosens has represented Australia in multiple sports for over 30 years and has stated that Birmingham will be the last time he graces the international stage.

He wore green and gold for the first time at the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta.

“It’s time to hang up and support other athletes on their journey to represent Australia,” he said.

Gerrard Gosens (pictured left) with his guide Hayden Armstrong ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

“This is my swan song, I’ll give it all I’ve got to the last line.”

Gosens’ preparation for Birmingham was nearly derailed in March.

A serious cycling accident required hospitalization for more than two weeks with multiple broken bones, and Gosens now has a titanium collarbone and eight titanium ribs.

When he’s not running, swimming or cycling, Gosens’ other life passion is chocolate.

He has been a chocolatier for 15 years, handcrafting tasty treats from his Brisbane family business.

Gosens tried to climb Mount Everest in 2005 – but his dreams were crushed when he fell into a crevice his guide forgot to tell him

Gosens, who received an OAM in 2012 for his service to the blind or partially sighted and for his personal contribution to sports, previously represented Australia in athletics and goalball.

The father of two will soon shift his focus to mentoring emerging stars, and he acknowledged that the acceptance of Paralympic athletes has grown over time.

“If you look back at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, there was a lot of resistance to participation by people with disabilities,” he told the BBC. ABC.

“Now there is real inclusion in a whole range of different sports, but the path (programs) still needs a lot of work.”

Gosens will come into action on Sunday evening (AEST) in the PTVI triathlon for men.