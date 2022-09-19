The bizarre post about street lights that is proof Aussie anti-vaxxers have lost the plot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bizarre post about streetlights has shown just how deluded some of Australia’s anti-vaxxers have become as the pandemic draws to a close.

A group of anti-vaxxers took to the streets of Sydney on Sunday as part of the ‘Worldwide Freedom Rally’. They protested the lockdowns and mandates, despite the majority of restrictions being lifted.

Protesters also marched in other Australian capitals, including Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

An anti-vaxxer who attended the Sydney rally shared photos of the city’s streetlights an anti-vaccine Facebook group and asked what they were.

“OK, I’d like some clarification on what these things are…they were lit at the rally today in Sydney,” she said.

An anti-vaxxer who took part in Sunday’s ‘Worldwide Freedom Rally’ in Sydney made a confusing post, sharing photos of the city’s street lights and asking what they were

The woman’s confusing social media post was quickly deleted, but not before it was leaked across the internet and found its way to Reddit.

One user shared the anti-vaxxer’s post in a forum with the title: ‘anti-vaxxer mad at *checks notes* street lights.’

This prompted other users on the platform to post sarcastic suggestions about what the streetlights could be interpreted as an anti-vaxxer group.

“(They’re) brain controllers that make you see things that aren’t normally visible in low light,” one said.

Another commented: ‘They are 5G amplifiers, if they light up it means they are sending signals to the nanobots in your blood from the vaccine..duh.’

“It’s 5G scanners that act like vaccination spray when you pass under them. It’s such a fine mist you can’t see it. Special government ops,” added a third.

But one user replied: ‘Wrong, they simply scan people’s vaccination chips and put an invisible tag on unvaccinated people using laser so they can be easily identified.’

Demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday to demonstrate against lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports

Protesters at Worldwide Freedom Rally’s across the country rallied against lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

Most restrictions have been lifted since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 96.4 percent of Australia’s population has been dual-vaccinated against Covid-19.

Covid-19 can cause illness, persistent health problems and even death.

The vaccines being rolled out in Australia are designed to protect you from serious illness, ‘long Covid’ or death from Covid-19.

They slow the spread of the virus and keep the hospitalization rate low.