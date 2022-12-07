The billionaire’s 10,000 workers and their families enjoyed a 3-day trip to Walt Disney World

A hedge fund billionaire has treated his 10,000 workers and their families to an all-expenses-paid vacation at Walt Disney World.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, 54, treated his employees to an elaborate party celebrating the 20th anniversary of his trading company Citadel Securities and the 32nd anniversary of his hedge fund last weekend.

In addition to the anniversary, Griffin and his team were celebrating the company’s market success, even though many other hedge funds have lost 4 percent on average and the S&P 500 is down 16 percent this year.

Griffin’s fund manages nearly $60 billion in assets and his flagship fund, Wellington, returned 32 percent at the end of November, according to the New York Post.

In addition, its Citadel Global Fixed Income Fund is up 28.1%, Citadel Tactical Trading 22.4% and Citadel Equities Fund 17.8%, according to investors.

To celebrate the success, partygoers enjoyed concerts hosted by Coldplay, one of Griffin’s favorite bands, Carly Rae Jepsen and Diplo, as well as a variety of food, parties and access to several parks.

The party was elaborately decorated with impressive art displays.

Videos posted to TikTok and Instagram show employees wearing maxi dresses and heels swaying to Coldplay hits and being showered with confetti.

TikTok user Abbey C called the celebration “the most amazing party I’ve ever been to.”

Another user, Anisha, said: ‘Citadel won corporate party of the year.’

Griffin, who is worth an estimated $32 billion, also paid the bills for the flights, flying employees to Florida from New York, Houston, Paris and Zurich. Its Asia-based employees will have a separate celebration next year, according to the Post.

“We’ve built the most extraordinary team not only in our history, but in the history of finance,” Griffin said at the party. “We have an amazing future ahead of us, and I look forward to the chapters that have yet to be written.”

TikTok user Abbey C called the celebration “the most amazing party I’ve ever been to.” Another user, Anisha (pictured with a friend), said: “Citadel won corporate party of the year.”

Streamers can be seen coming down from the ceiling during Diplo’s set.

The Wellington fund has returned 172.2 percent over the past five years, outperforming the S&P 500, which has returned only 68.4 percent, according to the Post.

Griffin recently moved his business headquarters to Florida from Chicago after criticizing the Windy City’s taxes and rising crime rate.

In addition to treating his employees to a lavish party, he has donated $1.5 billion to artistic, educational and medical causes, the Post reported.