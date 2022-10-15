The biggest news from Minecraft Live 2022

Minecraft Live is back another year and, as with previous live streams, the 2022 edition had some notable developments for fans of the inescapable sandbox game. That includes a preview of the next major update to the major version of Minecraft as well as details on spin-offs such as dungeons and Legends. If you couldn’t attend the event, ahem, live, here are the big things you missed.

Look at those camels. Image: Mojang

Minecraft 1.20 will focus on self-expression

the next big one Minecraft update, which brings the game to version 1.20, doesn’t have a name or date yet – and that’s on purpose. On Minecraft Live, the team talked about keeping expectations in check by revealing the full plan or name only closer to launch (whenever that is). Instead, details will gradually come out until then, but the overall goal of the update is to focus on “self-expression, representation, and storytelling.” For now, at least we know a few things, including additions like decorative hanging signs, bookshelves that you can put real books on, the ability to tinker with bamboo (including making a raft), and new camels you can ride on with a friend can drive. No word on whether they spit.

Seven new default skins are coming

In 2015, Mojang developers added a second default skin to Minecraft in the form of Alex, who has since become a staple alongside Steve (even appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). But the two default skins didn’t offer much diversity, so soon the game will get seven new characters for players to choose from: Makena, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny, and Zuri. They are expected to be added to the game in late November or early December.

Minecraft Legends coming out next spring

In June, Microsoft officially announced the following: Minecraft spin-off, called an action/strategy hybrid Minecraft Legends. Today’s event gave us a better idea of ​​what that might look like – the team showed off both a cinematic trailer and a demo of actual gameplay – ahead of the game’s release. And while it doesn’t have a specific date yet, the company says: Legends will start in the spring of 2023.

Image: Mojang

Minecraft Dungeons gets spooky, and a new multiplayer

The diablo-style spin-off Minecraft Dungeons has had a surprisingly long-lasting life since it debuted in 2020, and on Live we got a few details about what’s to come for the game. Of course, with the spooky season in full swing, there will be some Halloween gear, including something called the Hungriest Horror Armor set. The event runs from October 26 to November 9. The multi-storey tower mission will have a multiplayer mode in the future and season 3 of dungeons will kick off on October 19 with the theme “Fauna Faire” which has a big focus on pets and animals.

Image: Mojang

Batman is coming to Minecraft

Minecraft is no stranger to licensed add-ons, and the latest big-name addition is Batman-themed, complete with iconic comic book characters and a blocky recreation of Gotham City. The DLC pack will be released on October 18. In the meantime, players can get this Dark Knight cap (pictured above) for free starting today.

Here is also a Minecraft opera