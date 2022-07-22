The bigger the temperature change, the larger the extinction event, reveals researcher

The relationship between the extinction rate of genera and species and surface temperature anomaly in major mass extinctions of the late Guadalupe crisis and the current Anthropocene crisis. Credit: Kunio Kaiho et al.



A professor emeritus at Tohoku University has found evidence pointing to a strong link between the magnitude of mass extinctions and global temperature changes over geological times.

The research is published in the journal Biogeosciences on July 22, 2022.

Abrupt climate change, accompanied by environmental destruction from major volcanic eruptions and meteorites, has led to major mass extinctions throughout the Phanerozoic Eon — spanning 539 million years to date.

To date, there have been few quantitative evaluations of the relationship between land temperature anomalies and terrestrial animal extinction. In addition, marine and terrestrial animals have experienced varying extinction rates, and this phenomenon remains underexposed.

Professor Emeritus Kunio Kaiho showed that the extinction rates of marine invertebrates and terrestrial tetrapods corresponded to anomalies in Earth’s surface temperatures and habitat, whether it was cooling or warming. Species loss during the “big five” extinctions correlated with a global cooling of > 7°C and a global warming of > 7-9°C for marine animals, and a global cooling of > 7°C and a global temperature of > ~7°C warming for terrestrial tetrapods.

“These findings indicate that the greater the shifts in climate, the greater the mass extinction,” Kaiho said. “They also tell us that any possible extinction associated with human activity will not have the same proportions as the extinction magnitude changes in conjunction with the global surface temperature anomaly.”

Kaiho cites a previous study, which claimed that a 5.2 °C rise in temperature from Earth’s average temperature would result in a mass extinction event similar to previous ones. But based on the analysis of this study, the temperature will have to change by 9°C, and in the worst case this will only show up at 2500.

“While predicting the magnitude of future extinctions is difficult because the causes will differ from previous ones, there is sufficient evidence to suggest that an impending extinction will not reach an earlier magnitude if anomalies in global surface temperature and other environmental anomalies change accordingly,” said Kaiho.

Kaiho also found a lower global warming tolerance for terrestrial tetrapods than for marine animals. However, marine animals had a smaller tolerance to the same changes in habitat temperature than land animals. This is because the temperature deviation on land is 2.2 times higher than the temperature of the sea surface. These phenomena fit the patterns of extinction.

Looking ahead, Kaiho tries to predict future animal extinctions that will occur between 2000-2500.

Major volcanic eruption caused the largest mass extinction

More information:

Kunio Kaiho, Relationship between the magnitude of extinction and climate change during major crises in marine and terrestrial animals, Biogeosciences (2022). Kunio Kaiho, Relationship between the magnitude of extinction and climate change during major crises in marine and terrestrial animals,(2022). DOI: 10.5194/bg-19-3369-2022

Provided by Tohoku University





