The big winners in a manic month will be Liverpool and Harry Maguire WILL get a chance for United

October will separate the men from the boys. Most clubs competing in Europe have nine games next month – yes, nine – and that includes Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have Brighton, Rangers, Arsenal, Rangers again, Manchester City, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Ajax and Leeds between now and Halloween.

That’s enough to make a few fans nervous. Muscle injuries have not been kind to Liverpool. For example, most of their players are picking up problems, such as Thiago Alcantara, who was missed in midfield with a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can revive their title challenge if they have a good October

That is natural, given the work this group has done to implement Klopp’s style of play.

Even the machine-like James Milner has been wrecked by it in the past. But I’m not here to be miserable. I want to look at the silver lining of this schedule and for Liverpool this manic month could be a blessing in disguise.

Klopp’s training has been described as ‘brutal’ and ‘extremely tough’ and I suspect these players will embrace this match list as there will be no time for intense sessions in between.

They can use this relentless schedule to establish a winning rhythm and reinvigorate their season.

It’s time for Klopp’s Liverpool, as they are currently eight points behind Manchester City and will be written off in the title race as a result.

BONKERS SCHEDULE MUST GIVE MAGUIRE A CHANCE TO START

Harry Maguire apparently spins slower than cheese. Runs like a cruise ship. Spins like a turtle pulling a caravan.

Not him. That’s all exaggerated. He’s a good player, Maguire. But as I said in my roundtable discussion with my Sports post columnists on Wednesday, he cannot start for England if he does not start for his club, Manchester United.

That’s another bonus of this insane schedule as it should give him a few chances to get started. Erik ten Hag is not obliged to England boss Gareth Southgate to use Maguire.

Harry Maguire should be given the chance to start for Manchester United as the games come quickly

But it would be surprising if Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were asked to start all nine of United’s games, even if they were the manager’s preferred partner. That would be too much.

Their last Premier League game was a 3-1 win over Arsenal on 4 September.

It renewed faith. But if they take a beating from Manchester City on Sunday, the reaction will not be pleasant and Ten Hag will realize that doom and gloom are never far away at United.

DIEGO COSTA TO WOLVES LOOKS LIKE A PANIC SIGNING TO ME

Diego Costa is the cashier. A savage piece of work that defenders hate.

But don’t expect to see the same Costa who impressed us as Chelsea’s growling super striker between 2014 and 2017.

The 33-year-old’s last game was in December 2021 – a Brazilian Serie A match for Atletico Mineiro, in which he played 58 minutes. Now he is back in England after Wolves reacted to Sasa Kalajdzic’s ACL injury.

Costa’s debut could come against West Ham on Saturday and Wolves need goals as the lowest scorers in the Premier League.

I’m happy to be proven wrong but this screams panic at me and I don’t expect Costa to be at his strongest.

Diego Costa looks like a panic buy from Wolves – he will make his debut on Saturday

MARTINEZ V HAALAND IS DAVID AGAINST GOLIATH!

You can’t imagine that 5ft 9in Martinez will mark 6ft 4in Erling Haaland on corners in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The photographers will do their utmost to show how one towers over the other.

But despite the United defender’s height being highlighted, you have to be impressed with how he has recovered from his initial struggles. He has shown good aggression, as if to let his critics know that he can handle the Premier League.

However, there is no greater challenge than Haaland, and this battle is one of the reasons why Sunday’s derby will be interesting to watch.

Lisandro Martinez (left) and Erling Haaland (right) will compete this weekend

TRENT HAS A BIG POINT TO PROVE

Amid all the noise about his prowess as a defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold will feel like he has a point to prove.

He is a fixture in the Liverpool team but not for England and that has sparked some debate.

However, I feel that the criticism of Gareth Southgate is overblown.

Alexander-Arnold isn’t the best defensively, so that’s why he doesn’t represent his country.

But how the right back would like to show his value with his club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a point to prove after not playing for England during the break

ARSENAL RISK FALLS IN CONTE .’S TRAP

Arsenal will try to control Saturday’s derby in north London. They will want to keep the ball and bring the game to Tottenham.

But that risks playing into Antonio Conte’s hands. He likes when his team can sit tight and strike on the counter.

It’s a specialty of Conte’s. Now that Son Heung-min is finding form, they can deal damage to Arsenal.

WILL THE LEAD BE BLOOD AND THUNDER DESPITE MARCH BY THE SIDE?

There will be no Jesse Marsch on the sidelines against Aston Villa. He will serve his suspension after that red card at Brentford.

Marsch wants blood and thunder from his players on the pitch, and he brings that technically. Leeds started the season well, but then fell into a bad position and had to find a balance.

COUTINHO MUST PRODUCE MORE FOR GERRARD’S SAKE

Steven Gerrard has supported Philippe Coutinho, but he is still waiting for his faith in the Brazilian.

Coutinho has not registered a goal or assist in the Premier League so far this season.

He is talented, but Coutinho needs to produce more for Gerrard’s sake.

Philippe Coutinho must do better for Aston Villa to reward Steven Gerrard’s faith

Madness IF RODGERS IS POSTED NOW

It would be madness if Leicester lost to Nottingham Forest on Monday and sacked Brendan Rodgers as a result. If they wanted change, the time was at the start of this international break.

Announcing a resignation now would make it seem like the board is making it up along the way, and that’s never a good thing.