The Big Clean Co: How to Clean Your House Like a Pro

A cleaner has shared her three easy tips for making your home look like it’s been professionally cleaned.

Kacie Stephens, who runs The Big Clean Co in Melbourne, focuses on decluttering, pattern cleaning and furniture polish.

The pro often shares helpful tips and tricks to help Australians keep their homes clean and organized.

Kacie Stephens, who runs The Big Clean Co in Melbourne (pictured), has shared her top three tips that will make your home look like it’s been professionally cleaned

The professional cleaner focuses on decluttering and cleaning in patterns (left), ensuring each section is cleaned evenly. Kacie also recommends polishing surfaces and furniture (right) so they look shiny when you walk into your home.

Kacie’s first step in making a home look professionally cleaned is to get rid of the clutter.

“Just pick things up and put them away,” he said.

His second tip is to clean in methodical patterns to ensure that each section is cleaned evenly and that you can easily see where you need to clean next.

“It cleans in patterns, either going clockwise around a room or cleaning surfaces in an ‘S’ shape, or shark tooth vacuum lines.”

His final trick is to clean and polish furniture and surfaces.

To make surfaces shine, she polishes using For All cleaning brand on a microfiber cloth, following with a dry glass cloth.

“There’s nothing like walking into a house and having those shiny things catch your eye,” he said.

According to Kacie, how often you need to clean depends on how many people and animals live in the house.

“We have clients who can go two full weeks without mopping, but for me personally, my kitchen, it’s every day,” she said.

Kacie previously said that a deep cleaning should be done every three months to keep your home clean and free of dirt and grime (deep cleaning image)

Kacie previously lifted the lid on the differences between a deep clean and a general clean, revealing the popular products you don’t really need.

He said a deep cleaning should be done every three months to keep your home clean and free of dirt and grime.

A deep clean involves doing cleaning tasks that you don’t normally think of doing.

Kacie added that in a deep clean, a cleaner will usually also have access to an area that isn’t normally cleaned, for example, under your fridge or freezer (pictured).

“Here are six ways a deep cleaning is different than a general or maintenance cleaning, and why it costs more if you do it professionally,” Kacie said in a Tik Tok Video.

‘When we deep clean, we use a lot more products and wear out our tools faster.’

Similarly, when deep cleaning, surfaces need more ‘dwell time’, which means time with cleaning products sitting on them and marinating.

Kacie said they also need more “stirring,” which is “scrubbing and rubbing” to remove stubborn marks and stains.

“The mop water needs to be changed several times while the floor is being mopped,” he said.

Kacie added that in a deep clean, a cleaner will usually also have access to an area that isn’t normally cleaned, like under your fridge or freezer.

Normal deep cleaning tasks include cleaning soap scum and scale from your shower head, cleaning under and behind items like the refrigerator, and dusting doors.

Other things you can expect from a professional deep cleaning are steam cleaning your carpets or rugs, deep cleaning your blinds or drapes, and cleaning your windows and window sills.