The big call for investors is energy

The writer is a financial journalist and author of ‘More: The 10,000-Year Rise of the World Economy’

If 2022 has shown anything, it is that the abundance and price of energy is vital to the health of the global economy.

The industrial revolution that emerged in the 18th century had many causes, but the necessary precondition was the replacement of human and animal power with a carbon-based fuel in the form of coal. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the use of oil in transportation and elsewhere and the use of electricity changed the world economy.

In modern times, the post-1945 recovery in Europe and the US has been supported by a quarter of a century of cheap oil. The swing into stagflation in the mid-1970s was accompanied by OPEC’s fourfold increase in oil prices in 1973, and the recovery in the 1980s coincided with another fall in crude prices. Finally, there was a further rise in the oil price before the financial crisis of 2007-09.

The current climate combines both a sharp rise in energy prices with a reduction in supply, in the form of reduced Russian gas exports to Western Europe. If that echoes the 1970s, so too is the current combination of a spike in inflation and sluggish economic performance.

Some of this volatility is related to the concentration of energy resources within the borders of authoritarian and sometimes hostile countries in Russia and the Middle East. You can think of this as a geopolitical quirk – a variation on the resource curse. If a country has energy reserves, it creates the potential for a dictatorial regime to seize those reserves and keep itself in power.

All of this means that any attempt to look at the long-term outlook for the markets or the economy must take into account the likely course of energy prices and the nature of their supply. Encouragingly, history suggests that spikes in energy prices in the medium term are sowing the seeds of their own destruction. Either demand adapts (for example, consumers switched to more fuel-efficient cars after the 1970s) or manufacturers are inspired by high prices to find new sources of supply (such as shale oil and gas).

But the current crisis has struck as the world struggles to grapple with another problem: climate change. And many countries have set ambitious goals to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels by the middle of the century. These policies require remarkable shifts in the way the world organizes its economy.

In his book How the world really works, energy expert Vaclav Smil points out that modern food production is heavily dependent on fossil fuels, especially due to the nitrogen-based fertilizers that increase crop yields. As a result, the world has changed from providing enough food to about 890 million people in 1950 to 7 billion people in 2019.

It would not be possible to feed so many people with an agricultural sector that relies on the recycling of organic waste. Switching from meat-based to vegetarian diets can help a little. But some plants, such as tomatoes grown in heated greenhouses, have very high energy requirements.

Smil also points to the large amount of energy used to make plastics (essential to healthcare, among many others) and to produce the steel and concrete essential for infrastructure. Wind turbines can offer an alternative to fossil fuels as an energy source. But their foundations are made of concrete, the towers and rotors are made of steel, and the blades are made of plastic resin.

All of this could explain why politicians are so quick to make promises to reduce fossil fuel use at a distant date and so slow to push through practical measures to reduce fossil fuel consumption immediately.

Even willing governments are struggling to make a dent in the problem. Despite an extensive renewable energy production program, Smil writes that the share of fossil fuels in Germany’s primary energy supply has only fallen from about 84 percent in 2020 to 78 percent today. Even after all the international protocols and summits, global fossil fuel consumption has increased by 45 percent in the first two decades of the 21st century, thanks in large part to China’s economic growth.

Even if the technical challenges of the transition to new forms of energy can be overcome, the initial capital investment will be huge. And there is a heated debate about whether the new energy sources will be “more efficient” (in terms of energy return on energy invested) than the old ones. In short, the economic impact of attempting to switch to net zero carbon emissions could be enormous.

Investors cannot afford to ignore this issue. But they have to make the tricky calculation of whether governments will try to meet their carbon emissions targets or back off in the face of hostile voters. And if governments hold back on their promises, investors must then calculate how much the damage caused by climate change (crop failure, flood damage, disputes over scarce water resources) will affect economic growth. Getting the right energy demand is the big decision in the long run.