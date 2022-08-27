The Big Breakfast fans go wild as Zippy the puppet from children’s show Rainbow returns

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Viewers of The Big Breakfast were delighted on Saturday with the return of the 90s children’s doll Zippy from the show Rainbow.

With the doll was the man behind its voice, Ronnie Le Drew, who appeared on the show as a surprise guest.

And by taking to Twitter to share their excitement about the resurgence, fans called Zippy “a legend.”

‘What a legend’: Big Breakfast fans went wild on Saturday when Zippy, the doll from children’s show Rainbow, returned to the screen 30 years after leaving Channel 4

It comes 30 years after the doll’s last appearance on the children’s show Rainbow, which ran from 1972 to 1992.

And the show’s celebrity guests were also excited to be reunited with Zippy, as Emma Willis exclaimed, “Is it Zippy?” as he tries to guess the show’s surprise guest.

After guessing correctly, the presenter couldn’t contain her excitement – with hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan bursting into cheers as the doll was unveiled.

BTS: With the doll, the man behind his voice, Ronnie Le Drew, was when the pair came on the show as a surprise guest

Excitement: And the show’s celebrity guests were also excited to be reunited with Zippy, as Emma Willis exclaimed, “Is it Zippy?” while trying to guess the surprise guest of the show

Reunited: After guessing correctly, the presenter couldn’t contain her excitement – with hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan bursting into cheers as the doll was unveiled

Ronnie pulled out his iconic doll and brought Zippy back to life, using the Zippy voice to say, “Hello everyone, we’re all puppets here.”

And viewers were just as excited, with one writing: ‘They have f****** Zippy? What a legend.”

While another shared a love heart filled GIF with “Actual zippy from Rainbow” written next to it.

Legendary: And viewers were just as excited, with one writing, “They’ve got f****** Zippy? What a legend’

He’s back: Ronnie pulled out his iconic doll and brought Zippy back to life, using the Zippy voice to say, ‘Hello everyone, we’re all puppets here’

Oti Mabuse, Joe Lycett, AJ Tracey, Richard Blackwood, Chunkz, Kadeena Cox and Big Zuu were also guests on the show, alongside Emma Willis – with music by Tom Grennan and Fatman Scoop.

And elsewhere during the episode was another reunion, when Emma, ​​who trained as a midwife on her show Delivering Babies, was reunited with the first child she ever helped give birth.

The now more mature Aria came on set to reunite with Emma, ​​as the presenter had tears in her eyes.

While Oti, Tom and Chunkz hilariously teamed up to give Hollyoaks’ Richard a dunk in the Big Breakfast pool.

The revived series will air for its final time next week, after being brought back for a four-episode summer special.

Guests: Emma appeared on the show alongside a slew of guests, including Joe Lycett, Oti Mabuse and Big Zuu (pictured with Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu in the middle)

While elsewhere in the show, Oti, Tom and Chunkz hilariously teamed up to give Hollyoaks’ Richard a dunk in the Big Breakfast pool