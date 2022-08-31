The Bidens will host the Obamas to the White House for the delayed portrait unveiling

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits.

Had he followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the White House for the spring 2020 ceremony.

Trump did no such thing.

That means it’s been more than a decade since a first-term president invited his predecessor to the event, which takes place next Wednesday.

These portraits differ from the Obamas’ modernist pieces unveiled in 2019 at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The tradition of unveiling the portrait goes back decades.

It originated as a first ladies event – with first lady Lady Bird Johnson inviting Eleanor Roosevelt and Bess Truman to the White House, along with family and friends, for East Room ceremonies.

The last portrait ceremony at the White House was in May 2012 when President Barack Obama (left) and First Lady Michelle Obama (right) invited Presidents George W. Bush (center left) and Laura Bush (center right) to the White House

President Joe Biden (left) holds portrait unveiling ceremony more than two years after former President Donald Trump (right) was supposed to invite the Obamas to the White House, which he declined to do

The Roosevelt ceremony took place in February 1966.

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy made her only return trip to the White House after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1971 to see her late husband’s portrait hung. President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon invited her to a ceremony — and she agreed to come for a private visit.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter was the first president to play host, bringing President Gerald Ford and former First Lady Betty Ford to the White House for an East Room ceremony.

He had beaten Ford in the 1976 presidential race.

There was no ceremony for Carter during President Ronald Reagan’s tenure, but Carter’s White House communications director Gerald Rafshoon told NBC that was probably Carter’s choice, not stupidity.

“It probably wouldn’t be in his character to want a big ceremony in Washington so soon,” Rafshoon told the station. “I imagine he chose not to have it.”

President George HW Bush, who served as Reagan’s vice president, returned the Reagans to the White House in November 1989.

First ladies Barbara Bush (left) and Nancy Reagan (center left) giggle as they watch the portrait of President Ronald Reagan (center right) unveiled during President George HW Bush’s tenure (right)

President Bill Clinton (left) and Hillary Clinton (center left) brought First Lady Barbara Bush (center right) and President George HW Bush (right) to the Whtie House for a ceremony for the unveiling of the portrait in July 1995

President George W. Bush (right) and First Lady Laura Bush (center right) invited President Bill Clinton (left) and Hillary Clinton (center left) to the White House for a portrait unveiling in June 2004

President Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election, held a ceremony for his predecessor in July 1995, attended by both Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

When the White House returned to Republican rule after the 2000 election, President George W. Bush invited the Clintons to visit in June 2004.

The last modern ceremony took place in 2012, with Obama’s invitation to George W. and Laura Bush.

“We may have our political differences, but the presidency transcends those differences,” Obama said at the time.

However, Trump has never shown any interest in joining the bipartisan ex-presidents club — with the living officer holders: Carter, Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama seemingly on good terms.

Trump declined to attend Biden’s 2021 inauguration, along with Obama, Clinton and George W. Bush.

Carter, who was 96 at the time, was unable to attend due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden later visited Carter and his wife Rosalynn at their Plains, Georgia home in April 2021.

Trump also rejected an idea to receive his COVID-19 vaccine along with the ex-presidents.

In a new book, Assistant Brian Morgenstern, then White House deputy press secretary and deputy communications director, recalled someone hovering as the “president invited former presidents to the White House — or any other site — to have them all.” receive the vaccine together in a show of unity.’

Morgenstern said he and another staffer were tasked with bringing the idea to Trump in his private work.

“He made a face that conveyed, shall we say, a healthy skepticism,” Morgenstern writes.

“He said, ‘I’m getting the shot. Do they want me to get the shot? I’ll get the shot.’

“But about an event with the former presidents, he said, ‘No, I’m a different kind of guy, you know?'”