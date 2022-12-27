The Bidens head to the US Virgin Islands for the holidays

By Darlene Superville | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was heading Tuesday to a place all too familiar to him, the US Virgin Islands, to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and celebrate a new year with family.

The president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, left Washington on Tuesday for St. Croix, one of the three islands that make up the US territory in the Caribbean. St. John and St. Thomas are the other two islands. The Bidens were joined by their grandchildren Natalie and Robert.

St. Croix is ​​a tropical getaway that Biden has escaped to at least since he was vice president, from 2009 to 2017.

“We have missed him for the last two years,” Beth Moss Mahar, a retired attorney and resident of the island for nearly three decades, said in a telephone interview.

Biden vacationed at his Delaware home in 2020 and 2021, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s visit to St. Croix will be his first as president to the US Virgin Islands.

“We are tremendously honored,” Del. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat representing the Virgin Islands in Congress, said in a phone interview Tuesday.

“In the past, when he and his family would come over, of course President Biden sightings were almost a legend,” he said.

Any sighting will now be altered by the fact that Biden is considered one of the most powerful men in the world. As such, he now travels with a significantly larger footprint than when he was vice president, including a large contingent of US Secret Service agents, White House staff, and journalists covering the trip.

Biden and his wife enjoy spending the week between Christmas and New Years in warmer weather, and Jill Biden likes the beach, aides said.

“We always look forward to his arrival and we really understand that this is a place of relaxation for him and Jill and any other family he may bring with him, so we leave him alone and let him relax,” said Donna Christensen, who was the predecessor. Plaskett in Congress.

“Usually, he says, ‘In my next life, I’m going to live on St. Croix,’” he said in a phone interview.

Both Plaskett and Christensen expressed hope that the focus on where Biden spends his holiday break amplifies the challenges facing the US Virgin Islands and other US territories. aging infrastructure.

Biden was scheduled to return to Washington on January 2. That’s the day before the president’s Democratic Party cedes control of the House of Representatives to the Republican Party after the November midterm elections, potentially complicating Biden’s legislative agenda for the remaining two years of his term. . .

Democrats will continue to control the Senate in Congress that sits on January 3.